Bolles student-athletes commit to colleges, universities

Spring football begins Monday across the Florida High School Athletic Association. Just in time for the return to the gridiron, USA Today Sports released its spring list of the top 100 recruits for high school football across the Sunshine State, spanning from the Panhandle to the southern tip of the peninsula. Nearly a dozen Jacksonville-area prospects, ranging from Columbia to the west to Nease to the south and east, received recognition on the list, currently drawing interest from college football giants nationwide. Here's a closer look at the Jacksonville-area players in the spring spotlight for the USA Today Network in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO