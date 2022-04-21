ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Bolles student-athletes commit to colleges, universities

pontevedrarecorder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePonte Vedra Beach residents Hansen Englert and Ryan Anderson were among nine Bolles student-athletes representing six different sports who were honored on April 13 for committing to a particular college or university to...

pontevedrarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Top 4 local recruits

With the Florida football team’s spring football season in the rearview mirror, the Gators’ attention turns to recruiting. Taking back the state of Florida is a priority for Billy Napier and that starts with recruiting the Jacksonville area better than previous coaches. Gators Breakdown host David Waters takes a look at the top four area recruits that Napier would like to close on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

See which Jacksonville football prospects make USA Today Florida Top 100

Spring football begins Monday across the Florida High School Athletic Association. Just in time for the return to the gridiron, USA Today Sports released its spring list of the top 100 recruits for high school football across the Sunshine State, spanning from the Panhandle to the southern tip of the peninsula. Nearly a dozen Jacksonville-area prospects, ranging from Columbia to the west to Nease to the south and east, received recognition on the list, currently drawing interest from college football giants nationwide. Here's a closer look at the Jacksonville-area players in the spring spotlight for the USA Today Network in Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy