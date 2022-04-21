ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Correction to: Giving parents support: a randomized trial of peer support for parents after NICU discharge

By Karen Fratantoni
Due to an error during the implementation of the corrections, the reference [24] was deleted in the legend of Figure 1. The original article has been...

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of multiple tracheal intubation attempts with clinical outcomes in extremely preterm infants: a retrospective single-center cohort study

We examined the association between the number of tracheal intubation (TI) attempts and clinical outcomes in extremely preterm infants. This is a single-center retrospective cohort study examining infants born at â‰¤28 weeks gestation intubated within the first four postnatal days. We analyzed infant, provider, and practice characteristics and clinical outcomes by exposure groups (1 vs. 2 vs. â‰¥3 TI attempts). Primary outcomes were death prior to NICU discharge or severe intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Single vaccine shot protects against cervical cancer

A WHO expert panel concluded that a single dose of HPV vaccine has efficacy comparable to that of the two-dose regimen, which could help boost cervical cancer–elimination efforts. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Most cervical cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV),...
CANCER
Nature.com

Effectiveness of a second BNT162b2 booster vaccine against hospitalization and death from COVID-19 in adults aged over 60 years

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The rapid emergence of the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Summer school: new research cites benefit of re-socialization

MADISON – The pandemic put a pause on a lot of things, including in-person learning. But beyond a gap in education, researchers have found virtual learning has caused another delay for students. When it comes to sitting still in a classroom for hours at a time, raising our hand with questions, or working with others on group projects, we often...
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Wearable fitness tracker use in federally qualified health center patients: strategies to improve the health of all of us using digital health devices

As the use of connected devices rises, an understanding of how digital health technologies can be used for equitable healthcare across diverse communities is needed. We surveyed 1007 adult patients at six Federally Qualified Health Centers regarding wearable fitness trackers. Findings indicate the majority interest in having fitness trackers. Barriers included cost and lack of information, revealing that broad digital health device adoption requires education, investment, and high-touch methods.
CELL PHONES
FOX59

Indianapolis mom, pediatrician creates dishware line after plastic found to be harmful for kids

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pediatrician and mom is fighting to end child hunger – one cafeteria tray at a time. Dr. Manasa Mantravadi is a pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children, a mom-of-three and an inventor. She founded Ahimsa, a company that invented stainless steel dishware for children after studies found chemicals in plastic can […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

