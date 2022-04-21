ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

Sutton Fire Logs, week of April 11-16

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3:12 p.m.: Medical Emergency – Church Street. Duty crew and MedStar ALS responded for a person having difficulty breathing. Patient was transported to hospital. 5:34 a.m.: Carbon Monoxide Alarm – Leland Hill Road. Fire crews responded to the residence for a reported CO alarm activation. After investigation and metering of the...

CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot. Cannabis...
OAKLAND, CA
Itemlive.com

Man overdoses and crashes into fence at Lynn park

LYNN — A driver who crashed his vehicle into a fence bordering a city park Thursday morning is suspected of overdosing before the collision, Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.  Police The post Man overdoses and crashes into fence at Lynn park appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Leominster Police Officer Struck By Car While Handling Accident Scene, Sustains Severe Injuries

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A Leominster police officer was hit by a car Friday night while attending to an OUI accident. Officer Garrett Hardy, who has been an officer for five years with the Leominster Police Department, is now going to need surgery after the accident. He sustained a broken bone below his knee, a concussion, and a severe road rash. It happened a little after 9:00 p.m. on Lancaster Street at Elm Hill Avenue on Route 117. According to Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy, Hardy was standing outside his cruiser while helping guide a tow truck driver out of a parking lot. Kennedy added that Hardy is going to be out of work for an extended period of time. As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed yet against the driver. The woman who hit Hardy stayed on the scene. She was going home to Framingham when she hit Hardy.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
NBC Connecticut

2 Taken to the Hospital After 5-Car Crash in Woodstock

At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
WOODSTOCK, CT
CBS Boston

3 Hospitalized, Driver Charged After Slamming Into Massachusetts State Police Cruiser

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after their car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. The driver and three passengers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries. The 31 year-old Randolph man, whose identification has not yet been released, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, open container, operating to endanger, failure to move over and speeding.
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Seven brush fires on Massachusetts conservation land under investigation

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts community is anxiously waiting for answers after firefighters have battled seven brush fires on the same conservation land in recent weeks. The latest fire happened Friday morning, prompting Westford police to bring in a K-9. "They were canvassing the area, seeing if people knew...
WESTFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing man on North Shore

BEVERLY, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing on the North Shore. Christopher Jones, 54, was last seen Saturday morning before leaving a facility in Lynn where he had been staying, police said. Jones is a Beverly resident, and it is believed he is trying to get back to the city.
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Leominster police officer needs surgery after being struck by vehicle in crash

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer was hit by a vehicle while assisting a tow truck helping to clean up a previous crash, Leominster police said. The Leominster police officer, identified as Garrett Hardy, was struck late Friday night while helping guide a tow truck out of a parking lot onto Route 117 by a car going westbound on Lancaster Street.
LEOMINSTER, MA

