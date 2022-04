ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers pulled over a reckless driver Sunday night, only to find that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The traffic stop happened at about 8:10 p.m. after officers saw the driver exit Interstate 94 onto Lexington Avenue. (credit: CBS) The injured driver was taken to Regions Hospital, were he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO