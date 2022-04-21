ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-Dade Police Motorman In Critical Condition Following Crash Near Miami International Airport

By Trish Christakis
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade Police motorman remains hospitalized in critical condition following a serious crash on Thursday morning.

The crash was actually captured on video, but it was so violent, CBS4 News froze the video before impact. The video, which is difficult to watch, was obtained by 305 News Stringer.

Police have not yet released the name of the officer and have not provided details of his injuries but said he will have a long-term recovery after getting out of surgery.

“From what we were told there were several injuries. I don’t want to go into the details of it but lacerations, broken bones, a lot more extensive injuries which is why I said that the recovery road maybe lengthy,” said Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The crash took place early Thursday morning when an SUV hit the 15-year-veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department at NW 36th Street and 53rd Avenue, near Miami International Airport shortly before 7 a.m.

Miami-Dade police said the motorcycle officer works in the Kendall district and was on his way to training in Miami Springs when the SUV cut him off.

“I saw a whole bunch of police motorcycles, going down 36th Street, locking down, closing down the streets on both sides,” said Eric Lara, a witness.

Police said the vehicle that hit the 49-year-old did violate the right of way which left the officer unable to make any maneuvers and ended up crashing into the car.

“Every morning officers say goodbye to their families, and they don’t know if they’re going to return home that day,” said Colome.

The motorcycle was left mangled, while paramedics rushed the officer to Ryder Trauma Center.

Traffic homicide unit was on the scene investigating the crash, as they shut down 36 th Street for several blocks.

“This is not normal, not normal. This is the first time, I mean, there’s many accidents here but this is the first time I see an accident of a police officer and then closing down the whole streets. Very active after a police accident,” said Lara.

“We’re all in it together, you know, at the end of the day it’s something that whether it happens to a member of our community of officers this is not something, anyone wants to be in this position,” said Colome.

The department is asking for prayers for the officer, he is a father and was traveling to Miami Springs for training that they conduct every month.

Miami-Dade Police Director George Perez tweeted out in part, “I am asking for your thoughts and prayers for the officer and our MDPD family.”

It is still under investigation and as of now they don’t know if any charges will be made until the investigation is complete.

