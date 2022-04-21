ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont University Installs Historical Marker at Lillian E. Smith Center

Cover picture for the articlePiedmont University on Wednesday unveiled a historical marker recognizing the work of Civil Rights advocate and Piedmont alumna Lillian E. Smith. The marker, installed in conjunction with the Georgia Historical Society, becomes one of more than 2,200 historical markers in the state and is the newest edition to Georgia’s Civil Rights...

