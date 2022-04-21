Piedmont University Installs Historical Marker at Lillian E. Smith Center

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of northern Georgia, Blue Ridge is the perfect vacation destination for outdoor enthusiasts, particularly in the fall when the air starts to cool and the colors of the leaves begin to change. The area has 300 miles of hiking trails, including the famed Appalachian Trail, and 100 miles of trout streams – the town is officially designated the Trout Capital of Georgia. Zip lining, whitewater rafting and kayaking are also on the list of outdoor activities in this mountain town, and if you're looking for something more laid-back, you can visit one of the many craft breweries and wineries in the area, go apple-picking or enjoy a round of golf. If you're planning a trip to Blue Ridge or you're considering the town for an upcoming vacation, this guide can help you make the most of your experience. (Note: Some tours, events and attractions may be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Check local tourism boards before traveling.)

