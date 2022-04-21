ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Queen Elizabeth's birthday. The British monarch is 96

 5 days ago

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. To celebrate she is getting her own Barbie doll. The doll has an ivory gown with a blue ribbon and a tiara like the queen wore on her wedding day. Big...

