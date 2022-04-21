One-step preparation of RGO/FeO"“FeVO nanocomposites as highly effective photocatalysts under natural sunlight illumination

Water is of vital important to life. Tracing the water distribution with high precision is essential to study the metabolism of a living system. Back to almost 100 years ago, in 1933, the distribution and the dynamics of water inside the human body was studied1. With the fast development of advanced laser and electrical techniques, significant advances have been made to sense the water in the biological system. The spatial distribution of the intracellular hydrogen bonding was mapped with high sensitivity and resolution using confocal Raman microscopy2, stimulated Raman excited fluorescence microscopy3, and fluorescence lifetime microscopy4. The map of the water content in the superficial area of the skin was visualized by coherent Raman scattering microcopy5,6. These powerful techniques successfully revealed the water heterogeneity in the biological system. However, the intrinsic optical scattering in the complex biological samples limited the penetration depth that these techniques can reach. Photoacoustic microscopy is a good candidate to image endogenous molecules with high depth-to-resolution ratio7,8. Photoacoustic microscopic imaging of water in the deep tissue essentially requires a high-power laser source of which the wavelength locates at the vibrational absorption peak of O"“H bond9. In Fig. 1, the solid red curve indicates the absorption spectrum of water, which is proportional to the PA signal amplitude. The solid black curve combining the tissue scattering (as indicated in the solid gray curve) and the water absorption spectrum indicates the effective attenuation coefficient10,11, determining the penetration depth of PA imaging of water. Via computing the ratio between the water absorption and effective attenuation spectrum, it is seen that the peak is located at around 1.9"‰Âµm, indicating a 1.9-Âµm laser can serve to generate strong PA signal of water while keeping a large penetration depth. In this issue, the researchers from The University of Hong Kong and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology recently reported a novel hybrid optical parametrically-oscillating laser at 1930"‰nm and integrated it to a photoacoustic microscope. The authors successfully imaged the water content with deep penetration depth and high spatial resolution12. Their work opens a new road to visualize the water distribution in the biological system, facilitating more insights into the preclinical research and clinical applications.

