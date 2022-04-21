ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

One-step preparation of RGO/FeO"“FeVO nanocomposites as highly effective photocatalysts under natural sunlight illumination

By Qana A. Alsulami
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study used a one-step hydrothermal method to prepare Fe3O4"“FeVO4 and xRGO/Fe3O4"“FeVO4 nanocomposites. XRD, TEM, EDS, XPS, DRS, and PL techniques were used to examine the structurally and morphologically properties of the prepared samples. The XRD results appeared that the Fe3O4"“FeVO4 has a triclinic crystal structure. Under hydrothermal treatment, (GO) was...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Unveiling the charge transfer dynamics steered by built-in electric fields in BiOBr photocatalysts

Construction of internal electric fields (IEFs) is crucial to realize efficient charge separation for charge-induced redox reactions, such as water splitting and CO2 reduction. However, a quantitative understanding of the charge transfer dynamics modulated by IEFs remains elusive. Here, electron microscopy study unveils that the non-equilibrium photo-excited electrons are collectively steered by two contiguous IEFs within binary (001)/(200) facet junctions of BiOBr platelets, and they exhibit characteristic Gaussian distribution profiles on reduction facets by using metal co-catalysts as probes. An analytical model justifies the Gaussian curve and allows us to measure the diffusion length and drift distance of electrons. The charge separation efficiency, as well as photocatalytic performances, are maximized when the platelet size is about twice the drift distance, either by tailoring particle dimensions or tuning IEF-dependent drift distances. The work offers great flexibility for precisely constructing high-performance particulate photocatalysts by understanding charge transfer dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Characterization of the high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram and equation of state of chromium

The high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram of chromium has been investigated both experimentally (in situ), using a laser-heated diamond-anvil cell technique coupled with synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction, and theoretically, using ab initio density-functional theory simulations. In the pressure"“temperature range covered experimentally (up to 90 GPa and 4500 K, respectively) only the solid body-centred-cubic and liquid phases of chromium have been observed. Experiments and computer calculations give melting curves in agreement with each other that can both be described by the Simon"“Glatzel equation \(T_{m}(P) = 2136K (1 + P/25.9)^{0.41}\). In addition, a quasi-hydrostatic equation of state at ambient temperature has been experimentally characterized up to 131 GPa and compared with the present simulations. Both methods give very similar third-order Birch"“Murnaghan equations of state with bulk moduli of 182"“185 GPa and respective pressure derivatives of 4.74"“5.15. According to the present calculations, the obtained melting curve and equation of state are valid up to at least 815 GPa, at which pressure the melting temperature is 9310 K. Finally, from the obtained results, it was possible to determine a thermal equation of state of chromium valid up to 65 GPa and 2100 K.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Stabilizing superconductivity of ternary metal pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) via electronic topological transitions under high pressure from first principles evolutionary algorithm

We explored the phase stability of ternary pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) based on the first principles evolutionary algorithm. Here, we successfully search for a candidate structure up to 500Â GPa. As a consequence, the possible stable structure of \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) is found be to a monoclinic structure with space group Pm at a pressure of 50Â GPa. Moreover, the orthorhombic structure with a space group of Cmcm is found to be thermodynamically stable above 316Â GPa. With this, the Kohn-Sham equation plays a crucial role in determining the structural stability and the electronic structure. Therefore, its structural stability is discussed in term of electronic band structure, Fermi surface topology, and dynamic stability. With these results, we propose that the superconducting transition temperature (\(\hbox {T}_{{c}}\)) of Cmcm structure is estimated to be 50Â K at 450Â GPa. This could be implied that the proposed Cmcm structure may be emerging as a new class of superconductive ternary metal pentahydride. Our findings pave the way for further studies on an experimental observation that can be synthesized at high pressure.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Five nanometer size highly positive silver nanoparticles are bactericidal targeting cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression

To tackle growing antibiotic resistance (AR) and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), novel antimicrobials are warranted that are effective against HAIs and safer for human use. We hypothesize that small 5Â nm size positively charged nanoparticles could specifically target bacterial cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression, serving as the next generation antibacterial agent. Herein we show highly positively charged, 5Â nm amino-functionalized silver nanoparticles (NH2"“AgNPs) were bactericidal; highly negatively charged, 45Â nm citrate-functionalized AgNPs (Citrate"“AgNPs) were nontoxic; and Ag+ ions were bacteriostatic forming honeycomb-like potentially resistant phenotype, at 10Â Âµg Ag/mL in E. coli. Further, adherent fimbriae were expressed with Citrate"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL), whereas NH2"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL) or Ag+ ions (only at 10Â Âµg/mL) inhibited fimbriae expression. Our results also showed no lipid peroxidation in human lung epithelial and dermal fibroblast cells upon NH2"“AgNPs treatments, suggesting NH2"“AgNPs as a biocompatible antibacterial candidate. Potent bactericidal effects demonstrated by biocompatible NH2"“AgNPs and the lack of toxicity of Citrate"“AgNPs lend credence to the hypothesis that small size, positively charged AgNPs may serve as a next-generation antibacterial agent, potentially addressing the rising HAIs and patient health and safety.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Rich nature of Van Hove singularities in Kagome superconductor CsVSb

The recently discovered layered kagome metals AV3Sb5 (A"‰="‰K, Rb, Cs) exhibit diverse correlated phenomena, which are intertwined with a topological electronic structure with multiple van Hove singularities (VHSs) in the vicinity of the Fermi level. As the VHSs with their large density of states enhance correlation effects, it is of crucial importance to determine their nature and properties. Here, we combine polarization-dependent angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy with density functional theory to directly reveal the sublattice properties of 3d-orbital VHSs in CsV3Sb5. Four VHSs are identified around the M point and three of them are close to the Fermi level, with two having sublattice-pure and one sublattice-mixed nature. Remarkably, the VHS just below the Fermi level displays an extremely flat dispersion along MK, establishing the experimental discovery of higher-order VHS. The characteristic intensity modulation of Dirac cones around K further demonstrates the sublattice interference embedded in the kagome Fermiology. The crucial insights into the electronic structure, revealed by our work, provide a solid starting point for the understanding of the intriguing correlation phenomena in the kagome metals AV3Sb5.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Structure and function of MuvB complexes

Proper progression through the cell-division cycle is critical to normal development and homeostasis and is necessarily misregulated in cancer. The key to cell-cycle regulation is the control of two waves of transcription that occur at the onset of DNA replication (S phase) and mitosis (M phase). MuvB complexes play a central role in the regulation of these genes. When cells are not actively dividing, the MuvB complex DREAM represses G1/S and G2/M genes. Remarkably, MuvB also forms activator complexes together with the oncogenic transcription factors B-MYB and FOXM1 that are required for the expression of the mitotic genes in G2/M. Despite this essential role in the control of cell division and the relationship to cancer, it has been unclear how MuvB complexes inhibit and stimulate gene expression. Here we review recent discoveries of MuvB structure and molecular interactions, including with nucleosomes and other chromatin-binding proteins, which have led to the first mechanistic models for the biochemical function of MuvB complexes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Speedy at the surface

It is well known that a solute's reactivity can vary dramatically depending on its solvation environment, which differs between the bulk solution and at the interface with air or another solvent. In a report from 2021, Tahei Tahara and colleagues at RIKEN found that the photoionization of phenol at the air"“water interface was several orders of magnitude faster than that in bulk solution. Now, Tahara, with Tatsuya Ishiyama from RIKEN in collaboration with Akihiro Morita from Kyoto University, were able to elucidate the microscopic mechanism underlying this surprisingly large difference in reaction kinetics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Defect-mediated ripening of core-shell nanostructures

Understanding nanostructure ripening mechanisms is desirable for gaining insight on the growth and potential applications of nanoscale materials. However, the atomic pathways of nanostructure ripening in solution have rarely been observed directly. Here, we report defect-mediated ripening of Cd-CdCl2 core-shell nanoparticles (CSN) revealed by in-situ atomic resolution imaging with liquid cell transmission electron microscopy. We find that ripening is initiated by dissolution of the nanoparticle with an incomplete CdCl2 shell, and that the areas of the Cd core that are exposed to the solution are etched first. The growth of the other nanoparticles is achieved by generating crack defects in the shell, followed by ion diffusion through the cracks. Subsequent healing of crack defects leads to a highly crystalline CSN. The formation and annihilation of crack defects in the CdCl2 shell, accompanied by disordering and crystallization of the shell structure, mediate the ripening of Cd-CdCl2 CSN in the solution.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

Concentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for point-defect equilibria are comparatively demonstrated in the application to Mg2Si doped with Li, Na, and Ag, which is a lightweight and environmentally friendly thermoelectric candidate material. Our results reveal the systematic behavior of defect and carrier concentrations. The dopant atoms form interstitial defects at similar concentrations to substitutional defects at the Mg sites, resulting in significantly reduced free-carrier concentrations compared to the expected values. The developed procedures could be utilized to find an optimal avenue for achieving higher carrier concentrations, e.g., with regard to annealing temperature and the concentration of dopant atoms, in various semiconductors and insulators.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Magnetic chitosan stabilized Cu(II)-tetrazole complex: an effective nanocatalyst for the synthesis of 3-imino-2-phenylisoindolin-1-one derivatives under ultrasound irradiation

In the present research, a recyclable catalyst has been prepared via a simple approach using chitosan as a linear polysaccharide. This paper reports the synthesis of novel copper(II) complex of 5-phenyl-1H-tetrazole immobilized on magnetic chitosan (MCS@PhTet@Cu(II)) as an effective catalyst. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM), vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), X-ray diffraction (XRD), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) techniques were applied for the characterization of the catalyst. The catalytic activity of MCS@PhTet@Cu(II) was evaluated in the ultrasound-assisted synthesis of 3-imino-2-phenylisoindolin-1-one derivatives via the reaction between benzoyl chloride and arylcyanamides in ethanol at ambient temperature. Utilizing a wide variety of arylcyanamides under mild conditions, no use of toxic organic solvents, moderate reaction time, high yields along with catalyst excellent reusability and easy separation of the products without any tedious separation techniques, made this method a novel and simple process. The resulting heterogeneous catalyst showed valuable advantages such as easier work-up, better stability, and greater separation ability using an external magnet. The catalyst showed high efficacy and recyclability even after five cycles with no significant loss of its efficacy. The present methodology provides a path for the preparation of structurally diverse heterocyclic compounds, which may exhibit important biological activity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

New "HOPE" laser for photoacoustic imaging of water

Water is of vital important to life. Tracing the water distribution with high precision is essential to study the metabolism of a living system. Back to almost 100 years ago, in 1933, the distribution and the dynamics of water inside the human body was studied1. With the fast development of advanced laser and electrical techniques, significant advances have been made to sense the water in the biological system. The spatial distribution of the intracellular hydrogen bonding was mapped with high sensitivity and resolution using confocal Raman microscopy2, stimulated Raman excited fluorescence microscopy3, and fluorescence lifetime microscopy4. The map of the water content in the superficial area of the skin was visualized by coherent Raman scattering microcopy5,6. These powerful techniques successfully revealed the water heterogeneity in the biological system. However, the intrinsic optical scattering in the complex biological samples limited the penetration depth that these techniques can reach. Photoacoustic microscopy is a good candidate to image endogenous molecules with high depth-to-resolution ratio7,8. Photoacoustic microscopic imaging of water in the deep tissue essentially requires a high-power laser source of which the wavelength locates at the vibrational absorption peak of O"“H bond9. In Fig. 1, the solid red curve indicates the absorption spectrum of water, which is proportional to the PA signal amplitude. The solid black curve combining the tissue scattering (as indicated in the solid gray curve) and the water absorption spectrum indicates the effective attenuation coefficient10,11, determining the penetration depth of PA imaging of water. Via computing the ratio between the water absorption and effective attenuation spectrum, it is seen that the peak is located at around 1.9"‰Âµm, indicating a 1.9-Âµm laser can serve to generate strong PA signal of water while keeping a large penetration depth. In this issue, the researchers from The University of Hong Kong and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology recently reported a novel hybrid optical parametrically-oscillating laser at 1930"‰nm and integrated it to a photoacoustic microscope. The authors successfully imaged the water content with deep penetration depth and high spatial resolution12. Their work opens a new road to visualize the water distribution in the biological system, facilitating more insights into the preclinical research and clinical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Exploring cellulose nanocrystals obtained from olive tree wastes as sustainable crop protection tool against bacterial diseases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10225-9, published online 12 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "Authors gratefully thank MUR (Italian Ministry for University and Research) (Law 232/2016, Departments of Excellence); Proff. Nicola S. Iacobellis and Giuseppe Surico for provided Psav (PvBa206) bacterial strain;...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A planetary boundary for green water

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Green water - terrestrial precipitation, evaporation and soil moisture - is fundamental to Earth system dynamics and is now extensively perturbed by human pressures at continental to planetary scales. However, green water lacks explicit consideration in the existing planetary boundaries framework that demarcates a global safe operating space for humanity. In this Perspective, we propose a green water planetary boundary and estimate its current status. The green water planetary boundary can be represented by the percentage of ice-free land area on which root-zone soil moisture deviates from Holocene variability for any month of the year. Provisional estimates of departures from Holocene-like conditions, alongside evidence of widespread deterioration in Earth system functioning, indicate that the green water planetary boundary is already transgressed. Moving forward, research needs to address and account for the role of root-zone soil moisture for Earth system resilience in view of ecohydrological, hydroclimatic and sociohydrological interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The effects of short-term and long-term air pollution exposure on meibomian gland dysfunction

We aim to assess the effects of different air pollutants on meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). As a prospective multicenter study, 864 patients were recruited from four different regions (i.e., coal, oil, steel, and living). The oil region had a significantly lower temperature and higher O3 and SO2 concentrations than other regions. Notably, participants in oil region presented with more frequent and serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels (median interleukin 6 [IL-6] in oil: 2.66, steel: 0.96, coal: 0.38, living: 0.56; IL-8 in oil: 117.52, steel: 46.94, coal: 26.89, living: 33; vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF] in oil: 25.09, steel: 14.02, coal: 14.02, living: 28.47). The short-term fluctuations of cytokine levels were associated with the changes in gas levels (PM2.5 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.016 [0.004"“0.029]; O3 and IL-6: Î²"‰="‰0.576 [0.386"“0.702]; O3 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.479 [0.369"“0.890]; SO2 and VEGF: Î²"‰="‰0.021 [0.001"“0.047]). After long-term exposure, lid margin neovascularization (r"‰="‰0.402), meibomian gland (MG) expression (r"‰="‰0.377), MG secretion (r"‰="‰0.303), MG loss (r"‰="‰0.404), and tear meniscus height (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.345) were moderately correlated with air quality index (AQI). Individuals in oil region had more serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels. MGD is susceptible to long-term exposure to high AQI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An unexpected strategy to alleviate hypoxia limitation of photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of photosensitizers

The most common working mechanism of photodynamic therapy is based on high-toxicity singlet oxygen, which is called Type II photodynamic therapy. But it is highly dependent on oxygen consumption. Recently, Type I photodynamic therapy has been found to have better hypoxia tolerance to ease this restriction. However, few strategies are available on the design of Type I photosensitizers. We herein report an unexpected strategy to alleviate the limitation of traditional photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of three photosensitizers (two fluorescein-based photosensitizers and the commercially available Protoporphyrin). The three biotiylated photosensitizers named as compound 1, 2 and 3, exhibit impressive ability in generating both superoxide anion radicals and singlet oxygen. Moreover, compound 1 can be activated upon low-power white light irradiation with stronger ability of anion radicals generation than the other two. The excellent combinational Type I / Type II photodynamic therapy performance has been demonstrated with the photosensitizers 1. This work presents a universal protocol to provide tumor-targeting ability andÂ enhance or trigger the generation of anion radicals by biotinylation of Type II photosensitizers against tumor hypoxia.
CANCER

