Recent advances in solution-processed organic and perovskite nanocrystal light-emitting devices

By Takayuki Chiba
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis paper outlines recent progress in various solution-processed fluorescent polymer tandem organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), white phosphorescent tandem OLEDs, and perovskite nanocrystal (NC) LEDs. Tandem OLEDs, which comprise multiple light-emitting units stacked in series through a charge-generation layer, have attracted considerable attention for display applications owing to their high efficiencies and...

Nature.com

Structure and function of MuvB complexes

Proper progression through the cell-division cycle is critical to normal development and homeostasis and is necessarily misregulated in cancer. The key to cell-cycle regulation is the control of two waves of transcription that occur at the onset of DNA replication (S phase) and mitosis (M phase). MuvB complexes play a central role in the regulation of these genes. When cells are not actively dividing, the MuvB complex DREAM represses G1/S and G2/M genes. Remarkably, MuvB also forms activator complexes together with the oncogenic transcription factors B-MYB and FOXM1 that are required for the expression of the mitotic genes in G2/M. Despite this essential role in the control of cell division and the relationship to cancer, it has been unclear how MuvB complexes inhibit and stimulate gene expression. Here we review recent discoveries of MuvB structure and molecular interactions, including with nucleosomes and other chromatin-binding proteins, which have led to the first mechanistic models for the biochemical function of MuvB complexes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of the high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram and equation of state of chromium

The high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram of chromium has been investigated both experimentally (in situ), using a laser-heated diamond-anvil cell technique coupled with synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction, and theoretically, using ab initio density-functional theory simulations. In the pressure"“temperature range covered experimentally (up to 90 GPa and 4500 K, respectively) only the solid body-centred-cubic and liquid phases of chromium have been observed. Experiments and computer calculations give melting curves in agreement with each other that can both be described by the Simon"“Glatzel equation \(T_{m}(P) = 2136K (1 + P/25.9)^{0.41}\). In addition, a quasi-hydrostatic equation of state at ambient temperature has been experimentally characterized up to 131 GPa and compared with the present simulations. Both methods give very similar third-order Birch"“Murnaghan equations of state with bulk moduli of 182"“185 GPa and respective pressure derivatives of 4.74"“5.15. According to the present calculations, the obtained melting curve and equation of state are valid up to at least 815 GPa, at which pressure the melting temperature is 9310 K. Finally, from the obtained results, it was possible to determine a thermal equation of state of chromium valid up to 65 GPa and 2100 K.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Mixture-modeling approach reveals global and local processes in visual crowding

Crowding refers to the inability to recognize objects in clutter, setting a fundamental limit on various perceptual tasks such as reading and facial recognition. While prevailing models suggest that crowding is a unitary phenomenon occurring at an early level of processing, recent studies have shown that crowding might also occur at higher levels of representation. Here we investigated whether local and global crowding interference co-occurs within the same display. To do so, we tested the distinctive contribution of local flanker features and global configurations of the flankers on the pattern of crowding errors. Observers (n"‰="‰27) estimated the orientation of a target when presented alone or surrounded by flankers. Flankers were grouped into a global configuration, forming an illusory rectangle when aligned or a rectangular configuration when misaligned. We analyzed the error distributions by fitting probabilistic mixture models. Results showed that participants oftenÂ misreported the orientation of a flanker instead of that of the target. Interestingly, in some trials the orientation of the global configuration was misreported. These results suggest that crowding occurs simultaneously across multiple levels of visual processing and crucially depends on the spatial configuration of the stimulus. Our results pose a challenge to models of crowding with an early single pooling stage and might be better explained by models which incorporate the possibility of multilevel crowding and account for complex target-flanker interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Speedy at the surface

It is well known that a solute's reactivity can vary dramatically depending on its solvation environment, which differs between the bulk solution and at the interface with air or another solvent. In a report from 2021, Tahei Tahara and colleagues at RIKEN found that the photoionization of phenol at the air"“water interface was several orders of magnitude faster than that in bulk solution. Now, Tahara, with Tatsuya Ishiyama from RIKEN in collaboration with Akihiro Morita from Kyoto University, were able to elucidate the microscopic mechanism underlying this surprisingly large difference in reaction kinetics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Rich nature of Van Hove singularities in Kagome superconductor CsVSb

The recently discovered layered kagome metals AV3Sb5 (A"‰="‰K, Rb, Cs) exhibit diverse correlated phenomena, which are intertwined with a topological electronic structure with multiple van Hove singularities (VHSs) in the vicinity of the Fermi level. As the VHSs with their large density of states enhance correlation effects, it is of crucial importance to determine their nature and properties. Here, we combine polarization-dependent angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy with density functional theory to directly reveal the sublattice properties of 3d-orbital VHSs in CsV3Sb5. Four VHSs are identified around the M point and three of them are close to the Fermi level, with two having sublattice-pure and one sublattice-mixed nature. Remarkably, the VHS just below the Fermi level displays an extremely flat dispersion along MK, establishing the experimental discovery of higher-order VHS. The characteristic intensity modulation of Dirac cones around K further demonstrates the sublattice interference embedded in the kagome Fermiology. The crucial insights into the electronic structure, revealed by our work, provide a solid starting point for the understanding of the intriguing correlation phenomena in the kagome metals AV3Sb5.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on the prevalence of cognitive impairment among older adults in Korea

Older adults commonly experience concurrent lower handgrip strength and sensory impairment. However, previous studies have analyzed the individual effects of either handgrip strength or sensory impairment on cognitive impairment. To address this gap, this study investigated the combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on cognitive impairment among older adults. In total, 2930 participants aged 65 and older were analyzed using 2014"“2018 data from the Korean Longitudinal Study of Aging. Participants underwent assessments of handgrip strength (grip dynamometer), sensory impairment (self-reported responses), and cognitive impairment (Korean version of the Mini-Mental State Examination). Low handgrip strength, compared to normal handgrip strength, was associated with cognitive impairment. In participants with low handgrip strength, vision and hearing impairment were associated with cognitive impairment (odds ratio [OR] 1.36, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.06"“1.75; OR 2.58, 95% CI 1.77"“3.78, respectively) compared to those with normal handgrip strength. Participants with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment had the highest OR for cognitive impairment (OR 3.73, 95% CI 2.65"“5.25). Due to the strong association of low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment with cognitive impairment, people living with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment should be classified as a high-risk group for cognitive impairment and should be prioritized for interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Research on recognition and classification of pulse signal features based on EPNCC

To rapidly obtain the complete characterization information of pulse signals and to verify the sensitivity and validity of pulse signals in the clinical diagnosis of related diseases. In this paper, an improved PNCC method is proposed as a supplementary feature to enable the complete characterization of pulse signals. In this paper, the wavelet scattering method is used to extract time-domain features from impulse signals, and EEMD-based improved PNCC (EPNCC) is used to extract frequency-domain features. The time"“frequency features are mixed into a convolutional neural network for final classification and recognition. The data for this study were obtained from the MIT-BIH-mimic database, which was used to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method. The experimental analysis of three types of clinical symptom pulse signals showed an accuracy of 98.3% for pulse classification and recognition. The method is effective in complete pulse characterization and improves pulse classification accuracy under the processing of the three clinical pulse signals used in the paper.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hardware functional obfuscation with ferroelectric active interconnects

Existing circuit camouflaging techniques to prevent reverse engineering increase circuit-complexity with significant area, energy, and delay penalty. In this paper, we propose an efficient hardware encryption technique with minimal complexity and overheads based on ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) active interconnects. By utilizing the threshold voltage programmability of the FeFETs, run-time reconfigurable inverter-buffer logic, utilizing two FeFETs and an inverter, is enabled. Judicious placement of the proposed logic makes it act as a hardware encryption key and enable encoding and decoding of the functional output without affecting the critical path timing delay. Additionally, a peripheral programming scheme for reconfigurable logic by reusing the existing scan chain logic is proposed, obviating the need for specialized programming logic and circuitry for keybit distribution. Our analysis shows an average encryption probability of 97.43% with an increase of 2.24%/ 3.67% delay for the most critical path/ sum of 100 critical paths delay for ISCAS85 benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Magnetic chitosan stabilized Cu(II)-tetrazole complex: an effective nanocatalyst for the synthesis of 3-imino-2-phenylisoindolin-1-one derivatives under ultrasound irradiation

In the present research, a recyclable catalyst has been prepared via a simple approach using chitosan as a linear polysaccharide. This paper reports the synthesis of novel copper(II) complex of 5-phenyl-1H-tetrazole immobilized on magnetic chitosan (MCS@PhTet@Cu(II)) as an effective catalyst. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM), vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), X-ray diffraction (XRD), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) techniques were applied for the characterization of the catalyst. The catalytic activity of MCS@PhTet@Cu(II) was evaluated in the ultrasound-assisted synthesis of 3-imino-2-phenylisoindolin-1-one derivatives via the reaction between benzoyl chloride and arylcyanamides in ethanol at ambient temperature. Utilizing a wide variety of arylcyanamides under mild conditions, no use of toxic organic solvents, moderate reaction time, high yields along with catalyst excellent reusability and easy separation of the products without any tedious separation techniques, made this method a novel and simple process. The resulting heterogeneous catalyst showed valuable advantages such as easier work-up, better stability, and greater separation ability using an external magnet. The catalyst showed high efficacy and recyclability even after five cycles with no significant loss of its efficacy. The present methodology provides a path for the preparation of structurally diverse heterocyclic compounds, which may exhibit important biological activity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stabilizing superconductivity of ternary metal pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) via electronic topological transitions under high pressure from first principles evolutionary algorithm

We explored the phase stability of ternary pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) based on the first principles evolutionary algorithm. Here, we successfully search for a candidate structure up to 500Â GPa. As a consequence, the possible stable structure of \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) is found be to a monoclinic structure with space group Pm at a pressure of 50Â GPa. Moreover, the orthorhombic structure with a space group of Cmcm is found to be thermodynamically stable above 316Â GPa. With this, the Kohn-Sham equation plays a crucial role in determining the structural stability and the electronic structure. Therefore, its structural stability is discussed in term of electronic band structure, Fermi surface topology, and dynamic stability. With these results, we propose that the superconducting transition temperature (\(\hbox {T}_{{c}}\)) of Cmcm structure is estimated to be 50Â K at 450Â GPa. This could be implied that the proposed Cmcm structure may be emerging as a new class of superconductive ternary metal pentahydride. Our findings pave the way for further studies on an experimental observation that can be synthesized at high pressure.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Unveiling the charge transfer dynamics steered by built-in electric fields in BiOBr photocatalysts

Construction of internal electric fields (IEFs) is crucial to realize efficient charge separation for charge-induced redox reactions, such as water splitting and CO2 reduction. However, a quantitative understanding of the charge transfer dynamics modulated by IEFs remains elusive. Here, electron microscopy study unveils that the non-equilibrium photo-excited electrons are collectively steered by two contiguous IEFs within binary (001)/(200) facet junctions of BiOBr platelets, and they exhibit characteristic Gaussian distribution profiles on reduction facets by using metal co-catalysts as probes. An analytical model justifies the Gaussian curve and allows us to measure the diffusion length and drift distance of electrons. The charge separation efficiency, as well as photocatalytic performances, are maximized when the platelet size is about twice the drift distance, either by tailoring particle dimensions or tuning IEF-dependent drift distances. The work offers great flexibility for precisely constructing high-performance particulate photocatalysts by understanding charge transfer dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A planetary boundary for green water

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Green water - terrestrial precipitation, evaporation and soil moisture - is fundamental to Earth system dynamics and is now extensively perturbed by human pressures at continental to planetary scales. However, green water lacks explicit consideration in the existing planetary boundaries framework that demarcates a global safe operating space for humanity. In this Perspective, we propose a green water planetary boundary and estimate its current status. The green water planetary boundary can be represented by the percentage of ice-free land area on which root-zone soil moisture deviates from Holocene variability for any month of the year. Provisional estimates of departures from Holocene-like conditions, alongside evidence of widespread deterioration in Earth system functioning, indicate that the green water planetary boundary is already transgressed. Moving forward, research needs to address and account for the role of root-zone soil moisture for Earth system resilience in view of ecohydrological, hydroclimatic and sociohydrological interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pro-angiognetic and pro-osteogenic effects of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal miR-21-5p in osteonecrosis of the femoral head

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes (Exos) enhanced new bone formation, coupled with positive effects on osteogenesis and angiogenesis. This study aims to define the role of microRNA (miR)-21-5p delivered by human umbilical MSC-derived Exos (hucMSC-Exos) in the osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH). We first validated that miR-21-5p expression was downregulated in the cartilage tissues of ONFH patients. Besides, hucMSCs delivered miR-21-5p to hFOB1.19 cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) through the secreted Exos. Loss- and gain-of-function approaches were performed to clarify the effects of Exo-miR-21-5p, SOX5, and EZH2 on HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis. It was established that Exo-miR-21-5p augments HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis in vitro, as reflected by elevated alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity and calcium deposition, and increased the expression of osteogenesis-related markers OCN, Runx2 and Collagen I. Mechanistically, miR-21-5p targeted SOX5 and negatively regulated its expression, while SOX5 subsequently promoted the transcription of EZH2. Ectopically expressed SOX5 or EZH2 could counterweigh the effect of Exo-miR-21-5p. Further, hucMSC-Exos containing miR-21-5p repressed the expression of SOX5 and EZH2 and augmented angiogenesis and osteogenesis in vivo. Altogether, our study uncovered the role of miR-21-5p shuttled by hucMSC-Exos, in promoting angiogenesis and osteogenesis, which may be a potential therapeutic target for ONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brillouin Klein bottle from artificial gauge fields

A Brillouin zone is the unit for the momentum space of a crystal. It is topologically a torus, and distinguishing whether a set of wave functions over the Brillouin torus can be smoothly deformed to another leads to the classification of various topological states of matter. Here, we show that under \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) gauge fields, i.e., hopping amplitudes with phases Â±1, the fundamental domain of momentum space can assume the topology of a Klein bottle. This drastic change of the Brillouin zone theory is due to the projective symmetry algebra enforced by the gauge field. Remarkably, the non-orientability of the Brillouin Klein bottle corresponds to the topological classification by a \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) invariant, in contrast to the Chern number valued in \({\mathbb{Z}}\) for the usual Brillouin torus. The result is a novel Klein bottle insulator featuring topological modes at two edges related by a nonlocal twist, radically distinct from all previous topological insulators. Our prediction can be readily achieved in various artificial crystals, and the discovery opens a new direction to explore topological physics by gauge-field-modified fundamental structures of physics.
PHYSICS

