Recently, the Hazard Police Department arrested two individuals for outstanding warrants and drug charges. According to an online statement by the HPD, a little after 8 a.m. on April 11, HPD Assistant Chief James Whitaker was patrolling Gorman Hollow when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked sideways on Brown Gay Lane. Lt. John Holbrook, along with K-9 Zeke, Deputy Chief James East, Major Zach Miller and Lt. Jessica Cornett arrived on scene as well.

HAZARD, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO