ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Plaschke: It's only 4/20, but Cody Bellinger has rediscovered some of his old slugging highs

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

‘Just trying to ride the wave’: The...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
NBC San Diego

Padres Drop Series Opener Against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres 4-game win streak came to end Friday night at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers hit 3 home runs and used 6 pitchers to hold the Padres batters in check during a 6-1 victory. With the win the Dodgers improved their National League...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy Power Dodgers In Comeback Win Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered several opportunities early but received home runs from Mookie Betts and Max Muncy in a 6-1 comeback win against the San Diego Padres. Nick Martinez walked five batters through four innings but still was pitching with a 1-0 lead. That changed when Betts led off the fifth with a solo home run that reached the second deck in left field. The homer was Betts’ first of the season and traveled an estimated 420 feet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugging
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Worried About MLB’s Foreign Substance Checks

MLB began to enforce rules that banned the use of foreign substances on baseballs last June with the hope offense would increase with the elimination of a significant advantage pitchers had gained through increased spin rates. It was a controversial decision due to the enforcement beginning midseason with pitchers saying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers All-Time Strikeouts List ‘Pretty Cool’

Don Sutton has been Los Angeles Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader since he surpassed Don Drysdale in 1979, but Clayton Kershaw is on the verge of becoming the new holder of the franchise record. Sutton struck out 2,696 batters during his career with the Dodgers that lasted from 1966-1980 with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera joins MLB's 3,000-hit club

Miguel Cabrera joined historic company Saturday when he belted a single into right field, joining MLB's 3,000-hit club. Cabrera, 39, entered the 2022 season just 13 hits away from the milestone and needed just 13 games to reach the mark. His single against the Colorado Rockies made him the 33rd player to ever record 3,000 hits and only the seventh player to notch the milestone and record than 500 career home runs.
DETROIT, MI
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Homerun Rates Are Down For a Reason

It’s no secret that MLB made an effort to level the playing field this year. When they introduced humidors for baseballs in every stadium, the expectation was that the homerun rate could take a dive. And boy did it. Dodgers fans already know that something is different, watching several deep fly balls fall just short of the outfield walls.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy