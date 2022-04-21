Plaschke: It's only 4/20, but Cody Bellinger has rediscovered some of his old slugging highs

There are very few among us who expected to see this out of Cody Bellinger at this point. With the horrendous Spring Training that he had right after a terrible 2021 season, Dodgers fans were ready to write him off in this lineup. But instead, Cody is flourishing with the bat.
At the beginning of the week Freddie Freeman and Kenley Jansen had the opportunity to play against their former team, and now Matt Beaty is getting a chance to do the same during series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Beaty, who was selected by the Dodgers...
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from a futile offensive performance with a 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves to take the rubber match of their series. L.A. also finished 6-1 on their homestand and took momentum into an off day before beginning a road trip. Tony Gonsolin turned in...
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game had a rather contentious moment as one fan decided to try and interfere with the play on the field. As Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger gathered a routine fly out to deep right field during the bottom of the 6th inning, one unruly Padres fan decided to chuck a beer can towards the field.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Tyler Anderson will start Saturday against the San Diego Padres. Andrew Heaney had been listed as the probable, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to left shoulder discomfort. Roberts said Heaney experienced shoulder soreness after his start against...
The New York Yankees have long embraced being the villain. They were never going to change that strategy just because Miguel Cabrera had a chance to get his 3,000th hit on Thursday afternoon. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cabrera came to the plate sitting at 2,999 career hits....
The writing had been on the walls for Matt Beaty for quite some time. As successful as a hitter as he was at the minor league level, the Dodgers never really had the room on their roster to get him reps. Add in the fact that Edwin Rios is basically the power-hitting version of Beaty, and it was clear he wasn’t sticking around for long.
LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
When the Dodgers picked up Albert Pujols last season, they had no idea what they were going to get out of him. An aging veteran with no speed and no defensive prowess left leaves a lot to be desired. But the intention was for him to come off of the bench against left-handed pitching, earning the occasional start when the DH was in play.
The Dodgers have a history of having some really good personalities in their dugout and clubhouse. That can go back to Juan Uribe, who was always a fun guy to have around, but especially when he wasn’t in the game. Yasiel Puig was a character of his own, whether he was on the field or not.
The San Diego Padres 4-game win streak came to end Friday night at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers hit 3 home runs and used 6 pitchers to hold the Padres batters in check during a 6-1 victory. With the win the Dodgers improved their National League...
The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered several opportunities early but received home runs from Mookie Betts and Max Muncy in a 6-1 comeback win against the San Diego Padres. Nick Martinez walked five batters through four innings but still was pitching with a 1-0 lead. That changed when Betts led off the fifth with a solo home run that reached the second deck in left field. The homer was Betts’ first of the season and traveled an estimated 420 feet.
MLB began to enforce rules that banned the use of foreign substances on baseballs last June with the hope offense would increase with the elimination of a significant advantage pitchers had gained through increased spin rates. It was a controversial decision due to the enforcement beginning midseason with pitchers saying...
Don Sutton has been Los Angeles Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader since he surpassed Don Drysdale in 1979, but Clayton Kershaw is on the verge of becoming the new holder of the franchise record. Sutton struck out 2,696 batters during his career with the Dodgers that lasted from 1966-1980 with...
Miguel Cabrera joined historic company Saturday when he belted a single into right field, joining MLB's 3,000-hit club. Cabrera, 39, entered the 2022 season just 13 hits away from the milestone and needed just 13 games to reach the mark. His single against the Colorado Rockies made him the 33rd player to ever record 3,000 hits and only the seventh player to notch the milestone and record than 500 career home runs.
DETROIT — (AP) — Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat. Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin knew he hadn’t allowed a hit to the Atlanta Braves. He was more focused on not getting ahead of himself. The right-hander threw his slider for strikes and attacked the Braves with an array of secondary pitches while going six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years.
It’s no secret that MLB made an effort to level the playing field this year. When they introduced humidors for baseballs in every stadium, the expectation was that the homerun rate could take a dive. And boy did it. Dodgers fans already know that something is different, watching several deep fly balls fall just short of the outfield walls.
Comments / 0