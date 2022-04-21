ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Recreational marijuana push concerns police

By Imani Williams
KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Weed worries, Wednesday 4/20 was celebrated by marijuana enthusiasts. Police are cracking down on drivers who may have had too much gas and not...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 7

Chuck
4d ago

Funny the police are more concerned about a harmless plant and people driving than they are about cracking down on drunk drivers and driving while texting.

Reply
3
Jayden Brewer
4d ago

only thing they worried about is they will have one less reason to get people in trouble

Reply
6
Clyde Jr Chilton
4d ago

they should be glad they have time to enforce real law and apprehend real criminals

Reply
6
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WREG

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

UPDATE: Woman tells her story after alleged kidnapper arrested MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
KFVS12

Driver killed in head-on crash

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16. Three people are flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in White County, Illinois. Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
WREG

Former Dollar General employee accused of stealing $2.4K

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
COVINGTON, TN

