ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Elwood 4/25/2022

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s programming is made possible in part by WCBU Day...

www.wcbu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wcbu.org

Madison Theater memories are coming alive again

For decades, the Madison Theater was a place to make memories. From tales of awkward first dates to stories of sneaking into Saturday matinees, this grand old building looms large in the minds of so many Peorians. But for the past 20 years, it has sat empty and unused, a shell of its former self in the heart of downtown.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Q&A: Peoria Civic Center GM Edgar touts strong start to 2022

If the last two months are any indication, the Peoria Civic Center is destined for a strong year. Civic Center general manager Rik Edgar says after the venue stayed dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic, recent concert crowds have exceeded expectations. Reporter Joe Deacon talks with Edgar about the Civic Center...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy