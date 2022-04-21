ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-layer spatial analog meta-processor for imaging processing

By Zhuochao Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputational meta-optics brings a twist on the accelerating hardware with the benefits of ultrafast speed, ultra-low power consumption, and parallel information processing in versatile applications. Recent advent of metasurfaces have enabled the full manipulation of electromagnetic waves within subwavelength scales, promising the multifunctional, high-throughput, compact and flat optical processors. In this...

