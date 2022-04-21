ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detector for effective multi-energy discrimination

By Jincong Pang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-energy X-ray detection is sought after for a wide range of applications including medical imaging, security checking and industrial flaw inspection. Perovskite X-ray detectors are superior in terms of high sensitivity and low detection limit, which lays a foundation for multi-energy discrimination. However, the extended capability of the perovskite detector for...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A hybrid machine learning approach for estimating the water-use efficiency and yield in agriculture

This paper introduces the narrow strip irrigation (NSI) method and aims to estimate water-use efficiency (WUE) and yield in apple orchards under NSI in the Miandoab region located southeast of Lake Urmia using a machine learning approach. To perform the estimation, a hybrid method based on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) and seasons optimization (SO) algorithm was proposed. According to the irrigation and climate factors, six different models have been proposed to combine the parameters in the SO-ANFIS. The proposed method is evaluated on a test data set that contains information about apple orchards in Miandoab city from 2019 to 2021. The NSI model was compared with two popular irrigation methods including two-sided furrow irrigation (TSFI) and basin irrigation (BI) on benchmark scenarios. The results justified that the NSI model increased WUE by 1.90Â kg/m3 and 3.13Â kg/m3, and yield by 8.57% and 14.30% compared to TSFI and BI methods, respectively. The experimental results show that the proposed SO-ANFIS has achieved the performance of 0.989 and 0.988 in terms ofÂ R2Â criterion in estimating WUE and yield of NSI irrigation method, respectively. The results confirmed that the SO-ANFIS outperformed the counterpart methods in terms of performance measures.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Research on recognition and classification of pulse signal features based on EPNCC

To rapidly obtain the complete characterization information of pulse signals and to verify the sensitivity and validity of pulse signals in the clinical diagnosis of related diseases. In this paper, an improved PNCC method is proposed as a supplementary feature to enable the complete characterization of pulse signals. In this paper, the wavelet scattering method is used to extract time-domain features from impulse signals, and EEMD-based improved PNCC (EPNCC) is used to extract frequency-domain features. The time"“frequency features are mixed into a convolutional neural network for final classification and recognition. The data for this study were obtained from the MIT-BIH-mimic database, which was used to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method. The experimental analysis of three types of clinical symptom pulse signals showed an accuracy of 98.3% for pulse classification and recognition. The method is effective in complete pulse characterization and improves pulse classification accuracy under the processing of the three clinical pulse signals used in the paper.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Ray Detector#Detectors#Ion
Nature.com

Stabilizing superconductivity of ternary metal pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) via electronic topological transitions under high pressure from first principles evolutionary algorithm

We explored the phase stability of ternary pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) based on the first principles evolutionary algorithm. Here, we successfully search for a candidate structure up to 500Â GPa. As a consequence, the possible stable structure of \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) is found be to a monoclinic structure with space group Pm at a pressure of 50Â GPa. Moreover, the orthorhombic structure with a space group of Cmcm is found to be thermodynamically stable above 316Â GPa. With this, the Kohn-Sham equation plays a crucial role in determining the structural stability and the electronic structure. Therefore, its structural stability is discussed in term of electronic band structure, Fermi surface topology, and dynamic stability. With these results, we propose that the superconducting transition temperature (\(\hbox {T}_{{c}}\)) of Cmcm structure is estimated to be 50Â K at 450Â GPa. This could be implied that the proposed Cmcm structure may be emerging as a new class of superconductive ternary metal pentahydride. Our findings pave the way for further studies on an experimental observation that can be synthesized at high pressure.
CHEMISTRY
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hardware functional obfuscation with ferroelectric active interconnects

Existing circuit camouflaging techniques to prevent reverse engineering increase circuit-complexity with significant area, energy, and delay penalty. In this paper, we propose an efficient hardware encryption technique with minimal complexity and overheads based on ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) active interconnects. By utilizing the threshold voltage programmability of the FeFETs, run-time reconfigurable inverter-buffer logic, utilizing two FeFETs and an inverter, is enabled. Judicious placement of the proposed logic makes it act as a hardware encryption key and enable encoding and decoding of the functional output without affecting the critical path timing delay. Additionally, a peripheral programming scheme for reconfigurable logic by reusing the existing scan chain logic is proposed, obviating the need for specialized programming logic and circuitry for keybit distribution. Our analysis shows an average encryption probability of 97.43% with an increase of 2.24%/ 3.67% delay for the most critical path/ sum of 100 critical paths delay for ISCAS85 benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Unveiling the charge transfer dynamics steered by built-in electric fields in BiOBr photocatalysts

Construction of internal electric fields (IEFs) is crucial to realize efficient charge separation for charge-induced redox reactions, such as water splitting and CO2 reduction. However, a quantitative understanding of the charge transfer dynamics modulated by IEFs remains elusive. Here, electron microscopy study unveils that the non-equilibrium photo-excited electrons are collectively steered by two contiguous IEFs within binary (001)/(200) facet junctions of BiOBr platelets, and they exhibit characteristic Gaussian distribution profiles on reduction facets by using metal co-catalysts as probes. An analytical model justifies the Gaussian curve and allows us to measure the diffusion length and drift distance of electrons. The charge separation efficiency, as well as photocatalytic performances, are maximized when the platelet size is about twice the drift distance, either by tailoring particle dimensions or tuning IEF-dependent drift distances. The work offers great flexibility for precisely constructing high-performance particulate photocatalysts by understanding charge transfer dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hotspots of the stokes rotating circulation in a large marginal sea

Marginal seas, surrounded by continents with dense populations, are vulnerable and have a quick response to climate change effects. The seas typically have alternatively rotating layered circulations to regulate regional heat and biogeochemical transports. The circulations are composed of dynamically active hotspots and governed by the couplings between unique extrinsic inflow and intrinsic dynamic response. Ambiguities about the circulations' structure, composition, and physics still exist, and these ambiguities have led to poor numerical simulation of the marginal sea in global models. The South China Sea is an outstanding example of a marginal sea that has this typical rotating circulation. Our study demonstrates that the rotating circulation is structured by energetic hotspots with large vorticity arising from unique dynamics in the marginal sea and is identifiable by the constraints of Stokes Theorem. These hotspots contribute most of the vorticity and most of energy needed to form and maintain the rotating circulation pattern. Our findings provide new insights on the distinguishing features of the rotating circulation and the dominant physics with the objectives of advancing our knowledge and improving modeling of marginal seas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast quantification of gut bacterial species in cocultures using flow cytometry and supervised classification

A bottleneck for microbial community experiments with many samples and/or replicates is the fast quantification of individual taxon abundances, which is commonly achieved through sequencing marker genes such as the 16S rRNA gene. Here, we propose a new approach for high-throughput and high-quality enumeration of human gut bacteria in a defined community, combining flow cytometry and supervised classification to identify and quantify species mixed in silico and in defined communities in vitro. We identified species in a 5-species in silico community with an F1 score of 71%. In addition, we demonstrate in vitro that our method performs equally well or better than 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing in two-species cocultures and agrees with 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing data on the most abundant species in a four-species community. We found that shape and size differences alone are insufficient to distinguish species, and that it is thus necessary to exploit the multivariate nature of flow cytometry data. Finally, we observed that variability of flow cytometry data across replicates differs between gut bacterial species. In conclusion, the performance of supervised classification of gut species in flow cytometry data is species-dependent, but is for some combinations accurate enough to serve as a faster alternative to 16S rRNA gene sequencing.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

Concentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for point-defect equilibria are comparatively demonstrated in the application to Mg2Si doped with Li, Na, and Ag, which is a lightweight and environmentally friendly thermoelectric candidate material. Our results reveal the systematic behavior of defect and carrier concentrations. The dopant atoms form interstitial defects at similar concentrations to substitutional defects at the Mg sites, resulting in significantly reduced free-carrier concentrations compared to the expected values. The developed procedures could be utilized to find an optimal avenue for achieving higher carrier concentrations, e.g., with regard to annealing temperature and the concentration of dopant atoms, in various semiconductors and insulators.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Structure and function of MuvB complexes

Proper progression through the cell-division cycle is critical to normal development and homeostasis and is necessarily misregulated in cancer. The key to cell-cycle regulation is the control of two waves of transcription that occur at the onset of DNA replication (S phase) and mitosis (M phase). MuvB complexes play a central role in the regulation of these genes. When cells are not actively dividing, the MuvB complex DREAM represses G1/S and G2/M genes. Remarkably, MuvB also forms activator complexes together with the oncogenic transcription factors B-MYB and FOXM1 that are required for the expression of the mitotic genes in G2/M. Despite this essential role in the control of cell division and the relationship to cancer, it has been unclear how MuvB complexes inhibit and stimulate gene expression. Here we review recent discoveries of MuvB structure and molecular interactions, including with nucleosomes and other chromatin-binding proteins, which have led to the first mechanistic models for the biochemical function of MuvB complexes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defect-mediated ripening of core-shell nanostructures

Understanding nanostructure ripening mechanisms is desirable for gaining insight on the growth and potential applications of nanoscale materials. However, the atomic pathways of nanostructure ripening in solution have rarely been observed directly. Here, we report defect-mediated ripening of Cd-CdCl2 core-shell nanoparticles (CSN) revealed by in-situ atomic resolution imaging with liquid cell transmission electron microscopy. We find that ripening is initiated by dissolution of the nanoparticle with an incomplete CdCl2 shell, and that the areas of the Cd core that are exposed to the solution are etched first. The growth of the other nanoparticles is achieved by generating crack defects in the shell, followed by ion diffusion through the cracks. Subsequent healing of crack defects leads to a highly crystalline CSN. The formation and annihilation of crack defects in the CdCl2 shell, accompanied by disordering and crystallization of the shell structure, mediate the ripening of Cd-CdCl2 CSN in the solution.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy