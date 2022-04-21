ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dual-comb photothermal spectroscopy

By Qiang Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) has revolutionized optical spectroscopy by providing broadband spectral measurements with unprecedented resolution and fast response. Photothermal spectroscopy (PTS) with a pump-probe configuration offers a highly sensitive gas sensing method, which is normally performed using a single-wavelength pump laser. The merging of PTS with DCS may enable a spectroscopic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Reversely trapping atoms from a perovskite surface for high-performance and durable fuel cell cathodes

Atom trapping of scarce precious metals onto a suitable support at high temperatures has emerged as an effective approach to build thermally stable single-atom catalysts. Here, following a similar mechanism based on atom trapping through support effects, we demonstrate a reverse atom-trapping strategy to controllably extract strontium atoms from a rigid lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite ((La0.6Sr0.4)0.95Co0.2Fe0.8O3âˆ’Î´, LSCF) surface with ease. The lattice oxygen redox activity of LSCF is accordingly fine-tuned, leading to enhanced cathode performance in a solid-oxide fuel cell. An over 30âˆ’70% increases in maximum power density of the single cells at intermediate temperatures is achieved by LSCF with surface strontium vacancies compared to the pristine surface. In addition, the strontium-deficient surface excludes strontium segregation and formation of electrochemically inert SrO islands, thus improving the longevity of the cathode. This development can be broadly applicable for modifying structurally stable oxide surfaces, and opens more possibilities of scalable single-atom extraction strategies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Unveiling the charge transfer dynamics steered by built-in electric fields in BiOBr photocatalysts

Construction of internal electric fields (IEFs) is crucial to realize efficient charge separation for charge-induced redox reactions, such as water splitting and CO2 reduction. However, a quantitative understanding of the charge transfer dynamics modulated by IEFs remains elusive. Here, electron microscopy study unveils that the non-equilibrium photo-excited electrons are collectively steered by two contiguous IEFs within binary (001)/(200) facet junctions of BiOBr platelets, and they exhibit characteristic Gaussian distribution profiles on reduction facets by using metal co-catalysts as probes. An analytical model justifies the Gaussian curve and allows us to measure the diffusion length and drift distance of electrons. The charge separation efficiency, as well as photocatalytic performances, are maximized when the platelet size is about twice the drift distance, either by tailoring particle dimensions or tuning IEF-dependent drift distances. The work offers great flexibility for precisely constructing high-performance particulate photocatalysts by understanding charge transfer dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Two teams use neutral atoms to create quantum circuits

Two teams of researchers working independently have shown the viability of using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits—both have published outlines of their work in the journal Nature. One of the groups, with members from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, ColdQuanta and Riverlane, successfully ran an algorithm on a cold atom quantum computer for the first time. The second group, with members from Harvard, MIT, QuEra Computing Inc., the University of Innsbruck and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, showed that it was possible to build a quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays. Hannah Williams, with Durham University, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining recent research into using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits and the work done by the two teams in these recent efforts.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Photothermal Spectroscopy#Research Design#Dcs#Dc Pts
Nature.com

Enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid medium by controlling multiple scattering photons to travel in open channels

Multiple light scattering is considered as the major limitation for deep imaging and focusing in turbid media. In this paper, we present an innovative method to overcome this limitation and enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid media with significant improvement in focusing. Our method is based on a wide-field reflection matrix optical coherence tomography (RM-OCT). The time-reversal decomposition of the RM is calibrated with the Tikhonov regularization parameter in order to get more accurate reversal results deep inside the scattering sample. We propose a concept named model energy matrix, which provides a direct mapping of light energy distribution inside the scattering sample. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time that a method to measure and quantify the distribution of beam intensity inside a scattering sample is demonstrated. By employing the inversion of RM to find the matched wavefront and shaping with a phase-only spatial light modulator, we succeeded in both focusing a beam deep (~9.6 times of scattering mean free path, SMFP) inside the sample and increasing the delivery of light energy by an order of magnitude at an ultra-deep (~14.4 SMFP) position. This technique provides a powerful tool to understand the propagation of photon in a scattering medium and opens a new way to focus light inside biological tissues.
TRAVEL
Nature.com

Migrating photon avalanche in different emitters at the nanoscale enables 46th-order optical nonlinearity

A photon avalanche (PA) effect that occurs in lanthanide-doped solids gives rise to a giant nonlinear response in the luminescence intensity to the excitation light intensity. As a result, much weaker lasers are needed to evoke such PAs than for other nonlinear optical processes. Photon avalanches are mostly restricted to bulk materials and conventionally rely on sophisticated excitation schemes, specific for each individual system. Here we show a universal strategy, based on a migrating photon avalanche (MPA) mechanism, to generate huge optical nonlinearities from various lanthanide emitters located in multilayer core/shell nanostructrues. The core of the MPA nanoparticle, composed of Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions, activates avalanche looping cycles, where PAs are synchronously achieved for both Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions under 852"‰nm laser excitation. These nanocrystals exhibit a 26th-order nonlinearity and a clear pumping threshold of 60"‰kW"‰cmâˆ’2. In addition, we demonstrate that the avalanching Yb3+ ions can migrate their optical nonlinear response to other emitters (for example, Ho3+ and Tm3+) located in the outer shell layer, resulting in an even higher-order nonlinearity (up to the 46th for Tm3+) due to further cascading multiplicative effects. Our strategy therefore provides a facile route to achieve giant optical nonlinearity in different emitters. Finally, we also demonstrate applicability of MPA emitters to bioimaging, achieving a lateral resolution of ~62"‰nm using one low-power 852"‰nm continuous-wave laser beam.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Active and conductive layer stacked superlattices for highly selective CO electroreduction

Metal oxides are archetypal CO2 reduction reaction electrocatalysts, yet inevitable self-reduction will enhance competitive hydrogen evolution and lower the CO2 electroreduction selectivity. Herein, we propose a tangible superlattice model of alternating metal oxides and selenide sublayers in which electrons are rapidly exported through the conductive metal selenide layer to protect the active oxide layer from self-reduction. Taking BiCuSeO superlattices as a proof-of-concept, a comprehensive characterization reveals that the active [Bi2O2]2+ sublayers retain oxidation states rather than their self-reduced Bi metal during CO2 electroreduction because of the rapid electron transfer through the conductive [Cu2Se2]2- sublayer. Theoretical calculations uncover the high activity over [Bi2O2]2+ sublayers due to the overlaps between the Bi p orbitals and O p orbitals in the OCHO* intermediate, thus achieving over 90% formate selectivity in a wide potential range from âˆ’0.4 to âˆ’1.1"‰V. This work broadens the studying and improving of the CO2 electroreduction properties of metal oxide systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The effects of short-term and long-term air pollution exposure on meibomian gland dysfunction

We aim to assess the effects of different air pollutants on meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). As a prospective multicenter study, 864 patients were recruited from four different regions (i.e., coal, oil, steel, and living). The oil region had a significantly lower temperature and higher O3 and SO2 concentrations than other regions. Notably, participants in oil region presented with more frequent and serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels (median interleukin 6 [IL-6] in oil: 2.66, steel: 0.96, coal: 0.38, living: 0.56; IL-8 in oil: 117.52, steel: 46.94, coal: 26.89, living: 33; vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF] in oil: 25.09, steel: 14.02, coal: 14.02, living: 28.47). The short-term fluctuations of cytokine levels were associated with the changes in gas levels (PM2.5 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.016 [0.004"“0.029]; O3 and IL-6: Î²"‰="‰0.576 [0.386"“0.702]; O3 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.479 [0.369"“0.890]; SO2 and VEGF: Î²"‰="‰0.021 [0.001"“0.047]). After long-term exposure, lid margin neovascularization (r"‰="‰0.402), meibomian gland (MG) expression (r"‰="‰0.377), MG secretion (r"‰="‰0.303), MG loss (r"‰="‰0.404), and tear meniscus height (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.345) were moderately correlated with air quality index (AQI). Individuals in oil region had more serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels. MGD is susceptible to long-term exposure to high AQI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Fast quantification of gut bacterial species in cocultures using flow cytometry and supervised classification

A bottleneck for microbial community experiments with many samples and/or replicates is the fast quantification of individual taxon abundances, which is commonly achieved through sequencing marker genes such as the 16S rRNA gene. Here, we propose a new approach for high-throughput and high-quality enumeration of human gut bacteria in a defined community, combining flow cytometry and supervised classification to identify and quantify species mixed in silico and in defined communities in vitro. We identified species in a 5-species in silico community with an F1 score of 71%. In addition, we demonstrate in vitro that our method performs equally well or better than 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing in two-species cocultures and agrees with 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing data on the most abundant species in a four-species community. We found that shape and size differences alone are insufficient to distinguish species, and that it is thus necessary to exploit the multivariate nature of flow cytometry data. Finally, we observed that variability of flow cytometry data across replicates differs between gut bacterial species. In conclusion, the performance of supervised classification of gut species in flow cytometry data is species-dependent, but is for some combinations accurate enough to serve as a faster alternative to 16S rRNA gene sequencing.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Photoinduced evolution of lattice orthorhombicity and conceivably enhanced ferromagnetism in LaMnO membranes

Ultrashort laser pulses have been utilized to dynamically drive phase transitions in correlated quantum materials. Of particular interest is whether phases not achievable in thermal equilibrium can be induced in complex oxides with intricately coupled lattice, electron and spin degrees of freedom. Here, we tracked atomic motions in LaMnO3 following photoexcitation with MeV ultrafast electron diffraction (MeV-UED) technique. We found that the light excited state exhibits numerous signatures different from thermal equilibrium ones, including nearly conserved Bragg intensities, strongly suppressed La cation and oxygen anion displacements, and the long-range lattice orthorhombicity evolution. Furthermore, using first-principles calculations, we predict that the ferromagnetic ordering and conductivity are both enhanced upon laser excitation due to the reduction of the lattice orthorhombicity. This work benefits from recent advance in fabrication of membrane films with high epitaxial quality and in MeV-UED with large momentum space access and high temporal resolution.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Topological band structure via twisted photons in a degenerate cavity

Synthetic dimensions based on particles' internal degrees of freedom, such as frequency, spatial modes and arrival time, have attracted significant attention. They offer ideal large-scale lattices to simulate nontrivial topological phenomena. Exploring more synthetic dimensions is one of the paths toward higher dimensional physics. In this work, we design and experimentally control the coupling among synthetic dimensions consisting of the intrinsic photonic orbital angular momentum and spin angular momentum degrees of freedom in a degenerate optical resonant cavity, which generates a periodically driven spin-orbital coupling system. We directly characterize the system's properties, including the density of states, energy band structures and topological windings, through the transmission intensity measurements. Our work demonstrates a mechanism for exploring the spatial modes of twisted photons as the synthetic dimension, which paves the way to design rich topological physics in a highly compact platform.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Brillouin Klein bottle from artificial gauge fields

A Brillouin zone is the unit for the momentum space of a crystal. It is topologically a torus, and distinguishing whether a set of wave functions over the Brillouin torus can be smoothly deformed to another leads to the classification of various topological states of matter. Here, we show that under \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) gauge fields, i.e., hopping amplitudes with phases Â±1, the fundamental domain of momentum space can assume the topology of a Klein bottle. This drastic change of the Brillouin zone theory is due to the projective symmetry algebra enforced by the gauge field. Remarkably, the non-orientability of the Brillouin Klein bottle corresponds to the topological classification by a \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) invariant, in contrast to the Chern number valued in \({\mathbb{Z}}\) for the usual Brillouin torus. The result is a novel Klein bottle insulator featuring topological modes at two edges related by a nonlocal twist, radically distinct from all previous topological insulators. Our prediction can be readily achieved in various artificial crystals, and the discovery opens a new direction to explore topological physics by gauge-field-modified fundamental structures of physics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Disorder-robust phase crystal in high-temperature superconductors stabilized by strong correlations

The simultaneous interplay of strong electron"“electron correlations, topological zero-energy states, and disorder is yet an unexplored territory but of immense interest due to their inevitable presence in many materials. Copper oxide high-temperature superconductors (cuprates) with pair breaking edges host a flat band of topological zero-energy states, making them an ideal playground where strong correlations, topology, and disorder are strongly intertwined. Here we show that this interplay in cuprates generates a fully gapped 'phase crystal' state that breaks both translational and time-reversal invariance, characterized by a modulation of the d-wave superconducting phase co-existing with a modulating extended s-wave superconducting order. In contrast to conventional wisdom, we find that this phase crystal state is remarkably robust to omnipresent disorder, but only in the presence of strong correlations, thus giving a clear route to its experimental realization.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Weight-bearing activity impairs nuclear membrane and genome integrity via YAP activation in plantar melanoma

Acral melanoma commonly occurs in areas that are not exposed to much sunlight, such as the sole of the foot. Little is known about risk factors and mutational processes of plantar acral melanoma. Nuclear envelope rupture during interphase contributes to genome instability in cancer. Here, we show that the nuclear and micronuclear membranes of melanoma cells are frequently ruptured by macroscopic mechanical stress on the plantar surface due to weight-bearing activities. The marginal region of plantar melanoma nodules exhibits increased nuclear morphological abnormalities and collagen accumulations, and is more susceptible to mechanical stress than the tumor center. An increase in DNA damage coincides with nuclear membrane rupture in the tumor margin. Nuclear envelope integrity is compromised by the mechanosensitive transcriptional cofactor YAP activated in the tumor margin. Our results suggest a mutagenesis mechanism in melanoma and explain why plantar acral melanoma is frequent at higher mechanical stress points.
CANCER
Nature.com

A robust all-organic protective layer towards ultrahigh-rate and large-capacity Li metal anodes

The low cycling efficiency and uncontrolled dendrite growth resulting from an unstable and heterogeneous lithium"“electrolyte interface have largely hindered the practical application of lithium metal batteries. In this study, a robust all-organic interfacial protective layer has been developed to achieve a highly efficient and dendrite-free lithium metal anode by the rational integration of porous polymer-based molecular brushes (poly(oligo(ethylene glycol) methyl ether methacrylate)-grafted, hypercrosslinked poly(4"chloromethylstyrene) nanospheres, denoted as xPCMS-g-PEGMA) with single-ion-conductive lithiated Nafion. The porous xPCMS inner cores with rigid hypercrosslinked skeletons substantially increase mechanical robustness and provide adequate channels for rapid ionic conduction, while the flexible PEGMA and lithiated Nafion polymers enable the formation of a structurally stable artificial protective layer with uniform Li+ diffusion and high Li+ transference number. With such artificial solid electrolyte interphases, ultralong-term stable cycling at an ultrahigh current density of 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 for over 9,100"‰h (>1"‰year) and unprecedented reversible lithium plating/stripping (over 2,800"‰h) at a large areal capacity (10"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2) have been achieved for lithium metal anodes. Moreover, the protected anodes also show excellent cell stability when paired with high-loading cathodes (~4"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2), demonstrating great prospects for the practical application of lithium metal batteries.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

HORDB a comprehensive database of peptide hormones

Peptide hormones (also known as hormone peptides and polypeptide hormones) are hormones composed of peptides and are signal transduction molecules produced by a class of multicellular organisms. It plays an important role in the physiological and behavioral regulation of animals and humans as well as in the growth of plants. In order to promote the research on peptide hormones, we constructed HORDB database. The database currently has a total of 6024 entries, including 5729 peptide hormones, 40 peptide drugs and 255 marketed pharmaceutical preparations information. Each entry provided comprehensive information related to the peptide, including general information, sequence, activity, structure, physical information and literature information. We also added information on IC50, EC50, ED50, target, and whether or not the blood-brain barrier was crossed to the activity information note. In addition, HORDB integrates search and sequence analysis to facilitate user browsing and data analysis. We believe that the peptide hormones information collected by HORDB will promote the design and discovery of peptide hormones, All data are hosted and available in figshare https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.c.5522241.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Optimizing higher-order network topology for synchronization of coupled phase oscillators

Networks in nature have complex interactions among agents. One significant phenomenon induced by interactions is synchronization of coupled agents, and the interactive network topology can be tuned to optimize synchronization. Previous studies showed that the optimized conventional network with pairwise interactions favors a homogeneous degree distribution of nodes for undirected interactions, and is always structurally asymmetric for directed interactions. However, the optimal control on synchronization for prevailing higher-order interactions is less explored. Here, by considering the higher-order interactions in a hypergraph and the Kuramoto model with 2-hyperlink interactions, we find that the network topology with optimized synchronizability may have distinct properties. For undirected interactions, optimized networks with 2-hyperlink interactions by simulated annealing tend to become homogeneous in the nodes' generalized degree. We further rigorously demonstrate that for directed interactions, the structural symmetry can be preserved in the optimally synchronizable network with 2-hyperlink interactions. The results suggest that controlling the network topology of higher-order interactions leads to synchronization phenomena beyond pairwise interactions.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy