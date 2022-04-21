ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Low-overhead distribution strategy for simulation and optimization of large-area metasurfaces

By Jinhie Skarda
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast and accurate electromagnetic simulation of large-area metasurfaces remains a major obstacle in automating their design. In this paper, we propose a metasurface simulation distribution strategy which achieves a linear reduction in the simulation time with the number of compute nodes. Combining this distribution strategy with a GPU-based implementation of the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

This 1,000-core RISC-V processor is generating buzz in the AI space

A new 1,000-core RISC-V processor from Esperanto Technologies is currently being evaluated by Samsung SDS and other ‘lead customers”. According to a press release from the computer software company, its new ET-SoC-1 AI Inference Accelerator is undergoing initial evaluations by a number of firms ahead of its release.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Structure and function of MuvB complexes

Proper progression through the cell-division cycle is critical to normal development and homeostasis and is necessarily misregulated in cancer. The key to cell-cycle regulation is the control of two waves of transcription that occur at the onset of DNA replication (S phase) and mitosis (M phase). MuvB complexes play a central role in the regulation of these genes. When cells are not actively dividing, the MuvB complex DREAM represses G1/S and G2/M genes. Remarkably, MuvB also forms activator complexes together with the oncogenic transcription factors B-MYB and FOXM1 that are required for the expression of the mitotic genes in G2/M. Despite this essential role in the control of cell division and the relationship to cancer, it has been unclear how MuvB complexes inhibit and stimulate gene expression. Here we review recent discoveries of MuvB structure and molecular interactions, including with nucleosomes and other chromatin-binding proteins, which have led to the first mechanistic models for the biochemical function of MuvB complexes.
SCIENCE
thefastmode.com

Xiaomi Selects Keysight’s Automated Field-to-Lab Device Test Platform Solutions

Keysight Technologies announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight’s automated field-to-lab device test platform solutions, which leverage artificial intelligence (AI) software and channel emulation capabilities to validate 5G technology underpinning smartphones and internet of things (IoT) devices. Xiaomi selected Keysight’s test tools to validate the performance of 5G devices under...
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Square Stand (2nd Gen) adds a new color option, has a built-in chip reader, and enhances its software

If you’re familiar with Square, you know that the brand has made it easier for small businesses and professionals to handle customer payments. Their checkout gadgets and services are quite effective and the Square Stand is an especially useful device. Now, Square Stand is getting an update with its 2nd Gen design. If you’re a seller looking to make things simpler for your customers to make their payments, you won’t want to miss it. Let’s take a gander at what’s in this latest iteration, shall we?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Commons License#Optimization#Computer Simulation#Metasurface
Nature.com

Hotspots of the stokes rotating circulation in a large marginal sea

Marginal seas, surrounded by continents with dense populations, are vulnerable and have a quick response to climate change effects. The seas typically have alternatively rotating layered circulations to regulate regional heat and biogeochemical transports. The circulations are composed of dynamically active hotspots and governed by the couplings between unique extrinsic inflow and intrinsic dynamic response. Ambiguities about the circulations' structure, composition, and physics still exist, and these ambiguities have led to poor numerical simulation of the marginal sea in global models. The South China Sea is an outstanding example of a marginal sea that has this typical rotating circulation. Our study demonstrates that the rotating circulation is structured by energetic hotspots with large vorticity arising from unique dynamics in the marginal sea and is identifiable by the constraints of Stokes Theorem. These hotspots contribute most of the vorticity and most of energy needed to form and maintain the rotating circulation pattern. Our findings provide new insights on the distinguishing features of the rotating circulation and the dominant physics with the objectives of advancing our knowledge and improving modeling of marginal seas.
SCIENCE
TechSpot

Silicon manufacturers are cannibalizing washing machines as chip shortage continues

The big picture: Chip tool makers like ASML are more than happy about the semiconductor industry's rush to expand manufacturing capacity. However, the rippling effects of material and component shortages also apply to them, affecting their ability to meet the demand for manufacturing equipment. Some companies are now ripping out the chips they need from existing retail products.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
laptopmag.com

Where to place your router for the best Wi-Fi signal

When it comes to improving your home Wi-Fi coverage, it's easy to think that a new router or added piece of equipment will solve all of your wireless woes. To an extent, that's true, and a new mesh router or Wi-Fi extender will definitely give you better coverage in a large home. But the first thing to ask is whether you're really getting all the performance your router has to offer. In many cases, the quickest way to clear up dead spots and enjoy better connectivity isn't new hardware, but a new position for the router you already own.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar supersizes your audio with Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround

Get seriously awesome surround sound with the VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar. Boasting Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, this 3D sound bar collection—2.1 and 5.1—produces room-filling surround sound without the need for bulky speakers. In fact, the 5.1 model comes with up 6 built-in speakers and 2 woofers to deliver an immersive audio experience. The VIZIO V–Series Sound Bar also features Google Assistant for hands-free control of your smart home devices and effortless control. You can even use your voice to play music, turn up the thermostat, or find answers to questions. Furthermore, it offers Chromecast built-in, so you can stream music from thousands of apps using just your voice. Finally, with a low profile that can mount directly to your wall, this series offers a space-saving design.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Astro Is One Small Step for Robotkind

Amazon's Astro is a landmark in the field of consumer robots. We're testing it right now as we prepare to give it a full review, but it doesn't actually have to be good to be important. Just the fact that it exists and is already in people's homes is a huge step that many ambitious robots have failed to reach.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Five nanometer size highly positive silver nanoparticles are bactericidal targeting cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression

To tackle growing antibiotic resistance (AR) and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), novel antimicrobials are warranted that are effective against HAIs and safer for human use. We hypothesize that small 5Â nm size positively charged nanoparticles could specifically target bacterial cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression, serving as the next generation antibacterial agent. Herein we show highly positively charged, 5Â nm amino-functionalized silver nanoparticles (NH2"“AgNPs) were bactericidal; highly negatively charged, 45Â nm citrate-functionalized AgNPs (Citrate"“AgNPs) were nontoxic; and Ag+ ions were bacteriostatic forming honeycomb-like potentially resistant phenotype, at 10Â Âµg Ag/mL in E. coli. Further, adherent fimbriae were expressed with Citrate"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL), whereas NH2"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL) or Ag+ ions (only at 10Â Âµg/mL) inhibited fimbriae expression. Our results also showed no lipid peroxidation in human lung epithelial and dermal fibroblast cells upon NH2"“AgNPs treatments, suggesting NH2"“AgNPs as a biocompatible antibacterial candidate. Potent bactericidal effects demonstrated by biocompatible NH2"“AgNPs and the lack of toxicity of Citrate"“AgNPs lend credence to the hypothesis that small size, positively charged AgNPs may serve as a next-generation antibacterial agent, potentially addressing the rising HAIs and patient health and safety.
SCIENCE
TechSpot

The beastly Aorus 17X gaming laptop from Gigabyte packs a 16-core Alder Lake-HX chip and 3080 Ti graphics

Something to look forward to: Gigabyte's upcoming flagship gaming laptop, the Aorus 17X YE, appears to be one powerful PC. In the company's official listing that now appears to have been removed, Gigabyte notes this model will pair Intel's 16C/24T i9-12900HX Alder Lake silicon with Nvidia's 16GB 3080 Ti GPU on an HM670 motherboard. There's no word yet on pricing or availability, though it's safe to assume an exorbitant sum when the Aorus 17X arrives in the coming months.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

Although CT radiomics has shown promising results in the evaluation of vertebral fractures, the need for manual segmentation of fractured vertebrae limited the routine clinical implementation of radiomics. Therefore, automated segmentation of fractured vertebrae is needed for successful clinical use of radiomics. In this study, we aimed to develop and validate an automated algorithm for segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies on CT, and to evaluate the applicability of the algorithm in a radiomics prediction model to differentiate benign and malignant fractures. A convolutional neural network was trained to perform automated segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies using 341 vertebrae with benign or malignant fractures from 158 patients, and was validated on independent test sets (internal test, 86 vertebrae [59 patients]; external test, 102 vertebrae [59 patients]). Then, a radiomics model predicting fracture malignancy on CT was constructed, and the prediction performance was compared between automated and human expert segmentations. The algorithm achieved good agreement with human expert segmentation at testing (Dice similarity coefficient, 0.93"“0.94; cross-sectional area error, 2.66"“2.97%; average surface distance, 0.40"“0.54Â mm). The radiomics model demonstrated good performance in the training set (AUC, 0.93). In the test sets, automated and human expert segmentations showed comparable prediction performances (AUC, internal test, 0.80 vs 0.87, p"‰="‰0.044; external test, 0.83 vs 0.80, p"‰="‰0.37). In summary, we developed and validated an automated segmentation algorithm that showed comparable performance to human expert segmentation in a CT radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy, which may enable more practical clinical utilization of radiomics.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research on recognition and classification of pulse signal features based on EPNCC

To rapidly obtain the complete characterization information of pulse signals and to verify the sensitivity and validity of pulse signals in the clinical diagnosis of related diseases. In this paper, an improved PNCC method is proposed as a supplementary feature to enable the complete characterization of pulse signals. In this paper, the wavelet scattering method is used to extract time-domain features from impulse signals, and EEMD-based improved PNCC (EPNCC) is used to extract frequency-domain features. The time"“frequency features are mixed into a convolutional neural network for final classification and recognition. The data for this study were obtained from the MIT-BIH-mimic database, which was used to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method. The experimental analysis of three types of clinical symptom pulse signals showed an accuracy of 98.3% for pulse classification and recognition. The method is effective in complete pulse characterization and improves pulse classification accuracy under the processing of the three clinical pulse signals used in the paper.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy