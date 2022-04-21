EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrencies work (and how they don't)

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO