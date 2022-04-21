ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

This Earth Day, Biden faces 'headwinds' on climate agenda

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — One year ago, Joe Biden marked his first https://apnews.com/hub/earth-day">Earth Day as president by convening world leaders for https://apnews.com/article/government-and-politics-technology-business-climate-summits-949962c299ab8792d82d0d0fef57b046">a virtual summit on global warming that even Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping attended. Biden used the moment to nearly double https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-climate-change-science-climate-environment-and-nature-bdcf107d1fd146c2136f132b9fd13861">the United States' goal for reducing greenhouse...

