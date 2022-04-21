High-entropy induced a glass-to-glass transition in a metallic glass

Heat release of coal combustion in an oxygen-lean and multi-gas environment is a common phenomenon, coalfield fires caused by it canÂ lead to serious environmental destruction and loss of coal resources. Simultaneous thermal analysis experiments for Bulianta (BLT, high-volatile bituminous coal) and Yuwu coal (YW, anthracite) in 21vol.%O2/79vol.%N2 and 15vol.%O2/5vol.%CO2/80vol.%N2 were carried out to study the law of heat release. Based on the TG-DTG-DSC curves, the combustion characteristic parameters were analyzed. Decreasing O2 concentration caused a significant reduction of local reactivity and further the decreasing maximum heat release rate for low-rank coal, while increasing CO2 concentration caused a significant thermal lag effect and further the increasing maximum heat release rate for high-rank coal. The relationship between the heat release rate and the reaction rate constant was quantitatively analyzed. At the increasing stage of the heat release rate, the heat release rate of the two coals increased conforming to ExpGro1 exponential model. At the decreasing stage of the heat release rate, the heat release rate of YW coal decreased exponentially with the reaction rate constant, while the heat release rate of BLT coal decreased linearly. Regardless of the atmospheres, the conversion rates corresponding to maximum heat release rate of BLT and YW coal were about 0.80 and 0.50, respectively, indicating that the coal rank played a dominant role. The results are helpful to understand the heat release process of coal oxygen-lean combustion in O2/CO2/N2.

