NYC Mayor Announces Encampment Sweeps Despite Lack of Past Success. NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would dismantle all homeless encampments in the city in two weeks, a brisk timeframe that leaves little likelihood residents will be transitioned into housing. Mayor Adams said that the people being evicted from encampments would receive wraparound services, implying that the roughly 1000 people camped outside would be transitioned to supportive housing, but the city has long lagged in available supportive housing units to meet the need. NYC has defined “encampment” broadly as “a structure to live under” and includes mattresses, tarps or tents. The mayor also suggested that shelters were safe for people camped outside to sleep in, but this runs counter to the details provided by people experiencing homelessness who say the shelter system remains dangerous.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO