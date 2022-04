Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Sensors Were Adjusted on Florida Amusement Park Ride Where Teen Fell to Death. Sensors on a Florida amusement park ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death, according to an initial report released Monday by outside engineers.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO