Clinical diagnosis of metabolic disorders using untargeted metabolomic profiling and disease-specific networks learned from profiling data

By Lillian R. Thistlethwaite
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntargeted metabolomics is a global molecular profiling technology that can be used to screen for inborn errors of metabolism (IEMs). Metabolite perturbations are evaluated based on current knowledge of specific metabolic pathway deficiencies, a manual diagnostic process that is qualitative, has limited scalability, and is not equipped to learn from accumulating...

www.nature.com

Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effects of chronic consumption of specific fruit (berries, cherries and citrus) on cognitive health: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The cognitive-protective effects related to the consumption of a variety of fruits are supported by several intervention studies. This systematic review and meta-analysis compared the magnitude of effects following chronic (â‰¥1 week) consumption of frozen, freeze-dried powder including extracts and juices of fruits, covering berries, cherries and citrus, on cognition and mood in adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
PHARMACEUTICALS
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists explain the risks linked to taking melatonin for sleep

In a recent article published in The Conversation, scientists discussed the risk factors associated with melatonin supplement consumption for sleep. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain and helps regulate the body’s response to day and night changes. Therefore, melatonin regulates the circadian rhythm, that is, the body’s sleep-wake cycle.
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough in DNA sequencing hints at why most smokers don't get lung cancer

Cigarettes contain dozens of chemicals that cause changes to DNA in lung cells. Rattankun Thongbun/iStock (left), Shutter2u/iStock (right) If you’re worried about lung cancer, then smoking is incredibly dangerous. The chance of a non-smoker developing the disease is roughly one in 6,000. For someone who smokes regularly, the chances skyrocket to one in five or ten.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

