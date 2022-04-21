ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Gene profiling of SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, long non-coding RNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± in gastric cancer patients

By Neveen A. Hussein
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with considerable progress in cancer researches, gastric cancer is still one of the global health problems. Recognition of the differential expressed genes in GC is the most appropriate approach for establishing new diagnostic targets. This study evaluates SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, lncRNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± genes profiling as well as HIF-1Î± protein...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SHANK1 facilitates non-small cell lung cancer processes through modulating the ubiquitination of Klotho by interacting with MDM2

SH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains 1 (SHANK1) is a scaffold protein, plays an important role in the normal function of neuron system. It has recently been shown to be a potential oncogene. In the present study, we report that the expression of SHANK1 is upregulated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and is correlated with clinic pathological characteristics of NSCLC. Moreover, SHANK1 overexpression enhances the proliferation, migration and invasion of NSCLC cells. Mouse cell-derived xenograft model also confirmed the effects of SHANK1 on tumor growth in vivo. Furthermore, we found that SHANK1 increases the protein degradation of Klotho (KL), an important tumor suppressor, through ubiquitination-dependent pathway. In particular, we report discovery of KL as a SHANK1-interacting protein that acts as a new substate of the E3 ubiquitin ligase MDM2. SHANK1 can form a complex with KL and MDM2 and enhance the interaction between KL and MDM2. Our findings reveal an important oncogenic role and mechanism of SHANK1, suggesting SHANK1 can be a potential therapeutic target in NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plasma cell-free RNA profiling distinguishes cancers from pre-malignant conditions in solid and hematologic malignancies

Cell-free RNA (cfRNA) in plasma reflects phenotypic alterations of both localized sites of cancer and the systemic host response. Here we report that cfRNA sequencing enables the discovery of messenger RNA (mRNA) biomarkers in plasma with the tissue of origin-specific to cancer types and precancerous conditions in both solid and hematologic malignancies. To explore the diagnostic potential of total cfRNA from blood, we sequenced plasma samples of eight hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and ten multiple myeloma (MM) patients, 12 patients of their respective precancerous conditions, and 20 non-cancer (NC) donors. We identified distinct gene sets and built classification models using Random Forest and linear discriminant analysis algorithms that could distinguish cancer patients from premalignant conditions and NC individuals with high accuracy. Plasma cfRNA biomarkers of HCC are liver-specific genes and biomarkers of MM are highly expressed in the bone marrow compared to other tissues and are related to cell cycle processes. The cfRNA level of these biomarkers displayed a gradual transition from noncancerous states through precancerous conditions and cancer. Sequencing data were cross-validated by quantitative reverse transcription PCR and cfRNA biomarkers were validated in an independent sample set (20 HCC, 9 MM, and 10 NC) with AUC greater than 0.86. cfRNA results observed in precancerous conditions require further validation. This work demonstrates a proof of principle for using mRNA transcripts in plasma with a small panel of genes to distinguish between cancers, noncancerous states, and precancerous conditions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Colorectal cancer (CRC) has a high incidence and mortality worldwide. Microsatellite instability (MSI) is crucial in CRC, with distinct molecular and clinicopathological features in patients. Nowadays, it is a predictive marker for immunotherapy. We proposed to evaluate the 5-year outcome of MSI status in 1002 Brazilian CRC, and associate it with genetic ancestry, molecular and clinicopathological features. MSI evaluation was performed using molecular markers. MSI+ tumors were analyzed for alterations in 23 MSI-targeted genes. Genetic ancestry was evaluated using an Ancestry-Informative markers panel. MSI status was analyzed in relation to CRC specific survival and other clinical and genetic variables. MSI+ status was observed in 10.5% of cases. MSI+ status was significantly associated with the anatomic site right colon, mucinous histological type, clinical stage II, histological grade III/undifferentiated, no recurrence of disease, and live cases without cancer. No association of MSI status with genetic ancestry components was observed. MSI-targeted genes analyses showed the most frequently altered genes: ATM, EGFR, MRE11, ROCK1, and TGFBRII. There was a statistically significant difference in cancer-specific survival between cases according to MSI status. This study constitutes the most comprehensive analyses of the MSI impact on the Brazilian CRC. MSI+ frequency in Brazilian CRC agreed with the literature and was associated with several clinicopathological features related with less aggressive tumors, independently of their genetic ancestry.
CANCER
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

Although CT radiomics has shown promising results in the evaluation of vertebral fractures, the need for manual segmentation of fractured vertebrae limited the routine clinical implementation of radiomics. Therefore, automated segmentation of fractured vertebrae is needed for successful clinical use of radiomics. In this study, we aimed to develop and validate an automated algorithm for segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies on CT, and to evaluate the applicability of the algorithm in a radiomics prediction model to differentiate benign and malignant fractures. A convolutional neural network was trained to perform automated segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies using 341 vertebrae with benign or malignant fractures from 158 patients, and was validated on independent test sets (internal test, 86 vertebrae [59 patients]; external test, 102 vertebrae [59 patients]). Then, a radiomics model predicting fracture malignancy on CT was constructed, and the prediction performance was compared between automated and human expert segmentations. The algorithm achieved good agreement with human expert segmentation at testing (Dice similarity coefficient, 0.93"“0.94; cross-sectional area error, 2.66"“2.97%; average surface distance, 0.40"“0.54Â mm). The radiomics model demonstrated good performance in the training set (AUC, 0.93). In the test sets, automated and human expert segmentations showed comparable prediction performances (AUC, internal test, 0.80 vs 0.87, p"‰="‰0.044; external test, 0.83 vs 0.80, p"‰="‰0.37). In summary, we developed and validated an automated segmentation algorithm that showed comparable performance to human expert segmentation in a CT radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy, which may enable more practical clinical utilization of radiomics.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Immunoreactivity of humanized single-chain variable fragment against its functional epitope on domain 1 of CD147

Domain 1 of CD147 participates in matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) production and is a candidate for targeted therapy to prevent cancer invasion and metastasis. A functional mouse anti-CD147 monoclonal antibody, M6-1B9, was found to recognize domain 1 of CD147, and its respective mouse single-chain variable fragment (ScFvM61B9) was subsequently generated. The EDLGS epitope candidate for M6-1B9 was identified using the phage display peptide technique in this study. For future clinical applications, humanized ScFv specific to domain 1 of CD147 (HuScFvM61B9) was partially adopted from the hypervariable sequences of parental mouse ScFvM61B9 and grafted onto suitable human immunoglobulin frameworks. Molecular modelling and simulation were performed in silico to generate the conformational structure of HuScFvM61B9. These results elucidated the amino acid residues that contributed to the interactions between CDRs and the epitope motif. The expressed HuScFvM61B9 specifically interacted with CD147 at the same epitope as the original mAb, M6-1B9, and retained immunoreactivity against CD147 in SupT1 cells. The reactivity of HuScFvM61B9 was confirmed using CD147 knockout Jurkat cells. In addition, the inhibitory effect of HuScFvM61B9 on OKT3-induced T-cell proliferation as M6-1B9 mAb was preserved. As domain 1 is responsible for cancer invasion and metastasis, HuScFvM61B9 would be a candidate for cancer targeted therapy in the future.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast quantification of gut bacterial species in cocultures using flow cytometry and supervised classification

A bottleneck for microbial community experiments with many samples and/or replicates is the fast quantification of individual taxon abundances, which is commonly achieved through sequencing marker genes such as the 16S rRNA gene. Here, we propose a new approach for high-throughput and high-quality enumeration of human gut bacteria in a defined community, combining flow cytometry and supervised classification to identify and quantify species mixed in silico and in defined communities in vitro. We identified species in a 5-species in silico community with an F1 score of 71%. In addition, we demonstrate in vitro that our method performs equally well or better than 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing in two-species cocultures and agrees with 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing data on the most abundant species in a four-species community. We found that shape and size differences alone are insufficient to distinguish species, and that it is thus necessary to exploit the multivariate nature of flow cytometry data. Finally, we observed that variability of flow cytometry data across replicates differs between gut bacterial species. In conclusion, the performance of supervised classification of gut species in flow cytometry data is species-dependent, but is for some combinations accurate enough to serve as a faster alternative to 16S rRNA gene sequencing.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury-related neuropathic pain: a network meta-analysis

Systematic review with network meta-analysis. We explored the efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury (SCI)-related neuropathic pain. We investigated which treatment is most suitable for such patients by judging the efficacy and safety of these drugs. Methods. We searched the PubMed, Medline, Embase and...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A hybrid machine learning approach for estimating the water-use efficiency and yield in agriculture

This paper introduces the narrow strip irrigation (NSI) method and aims to estimate water-use efficiency (WUE) and yield in apple orchards under NSI in the Miandoab region located southeast of Lake Urmia using a machine learning approach. To perform the estimation, a hybrid method based on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) and seasons optimization (SO) algorithm was proposed. According to the irrigation and climate factors, six different models have been proposed to combine the parameters in the SO-ANFIS. The proposed method is evaluated on a test data set that contains information about apple orchards in Miandoab city from 2019 to 2021. The NSI model was compared with two popular irrigation methods including two-sided furrow irrigation (TSFI) and basin irrigation (BI) on benchmark scenarios. The results justified that the NSI model increased WUE by 1.90Â kg/m3 and 3.13Â kg/m3, and yield by 8.57% and 14.30% compared to TSFI and BI methods, respectively. The experimental results show that the proposed SO-ANFIS has achieved the performance of 0.989 and 0.988 in terms ofÂ R2Â criterion in estimating WUE and yield of NSI irrigation method, respectively. The results confirmed that the SO-ANFIS outperformed the counterpart methods in terms of performance measures.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Frequent HLA-DR loss on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells in patients with cyclosporine-dependent aplastic anemia carrying HLA-DR15

To determine whether antigen presentation by HLA-DR on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) is involved in the development of acquired aplastic anemia (AA), we studied the HLA-DR expression on CD45dimCD34+CD38+ cells in the peripheral blood of 61 AA patients including 23 patients possessing HLA-class I allele-lacking (HLA-class I[âˆ’]) leukocytes. HLA-DR-lacking (DR[âˆ’]) cells accounted for 13.0"“57.1% of the total HSPCs in seven (11.5%) patients with HLA-DR15 who did not possess HLA-class I("“) leukocytes. The incubation of sorted DR("“) HSPCs in the presence of IFN-Î³ for 72"‰h resulted in the full restoration of the DR expression. A comparison of the transcriptome profile between DR("“) and DR(+) HSPCs revealed the lower expression of immune response-related genes including co-stimulatory molecules (e.g., CD48, CD74, and CD86) in DR("“) cells, which was not evident in HLA-class I("“) HSPCs. DR("“) cells were exclusively detected in GPI(+) HSPCs in four patients whose HSPCs could be analyzed separately for GPI(+) and GPI("“) HSPCs. These findings suggest that CD4+ T cells specific to antigens presented by HLA-DR15 on HSPCs may contribute to the development of AA as well as the immune escape of GPI("“) HSPCs in a distinct way from CD8+ T cells recognizing HLA-class I-restricted antigens.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Weight-bearing activity impairs nuclear membrane and genome integrity via YAP activation in plantar melanoma

Acral melanoma commonly occurs in areas that are not exposed to much sunlight, such as the sole of the foot. Little is known about risk factors and mutational processes of plantar acral melanoma. Nuclear envelope rupture during interphase contributes to genome instability in cancer. Here, we show that the nuclear and micronuclear membranes of melanoma cells are frequently ruptured by macroscopic mechanical stress on the plantar surface due to weight-bearing activities. The marginal region of plantar melanoma nodules exhibits increased nuclear morphological abnormalities and collagen accumulations, and is more susceptible to mechanical stress than the tumor center. An increase in DNA damage coincides with nuclear membrane rupture in the tumor margin. Nuclear envelope integrity is compromised by the mechanosensitive transcriptional cofactor YAP activated in the tumor margin. Our results suggest a mutagenesis mechanism in melanoma and explain why plantar acral melanoma is frequent at higher mechanical stress points.
CANCER

