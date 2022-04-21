ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Cover picture for the articleAcute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy...

