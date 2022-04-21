ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Probing patterns for prognostic potential

By Seth M. Levine
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent article, Boehm et al. combine functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) with classification-based multivariate pattern analysis [1] to investigate changes in the cognitive representations of visually presented food stimuli in anorexia nervosa (AN) patients who were acutely underweight (acAN) and in weight-recovered AN patients (recAN) [2]. The authors report...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Characterization of the high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram and equation of state of chromium

The high-pressure and high-temperature phase diagram of chromium has been investigated both experimentally (in situ), using a laser-heated diamond-anvil cell technique coupled with synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction, and theoretically, using ab initio density-functional theory simulations. In the pressure"“temperature range covered experimentally (up to 90 GPa and 4500 K, respectively) only the solid body-centred-cubic and liquid phases of chromium have been observed. Experiments and computer calculations give melting curves in agreement with each other that can both be described by the Simon"“Glatzel equation \(T_{m}(P) = 2136K (1 + P/25.9)^{0.41}\). In addition, a quasi-hydrostatic equation of state at ambient temperature has been experimentally characterized up to 131 GPa and compared with the present simulations. Both methods give very similar third-order Birch"“Murnaghan equations of state with bulk moduli of 182"“185 GPa and respective pressure derivatives of 4.74"“5.15. According to the present calculations, the obtained melting curve and equation of state are valid up to at least 815 GPa, at which pressure the melting temperature is 9310 K. Finally, from the obtained results, it was possible to determine a thermal equation of state of chromium valid up to 65 GPa and 2100 K.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Speedy at the surface

It is well known that a solute's reactivity can vary dramatically depending on its solvation environment, which differs between the bulk solution and at the interface with air or another solvent. In a report from 2021, Tahei Tahara and colleagues at RIKEN found that the photoionization of phenol at the air"“water interface was several orders of magnitude faster than that in bulk solution. Now, Tahara, with Tatsuya Ishiyama from RIKEN in collaboration with Akihiro Morita from Kyoto University, were able to elucidate the microscopic mechanism underlying this surprisingly large difference in reaction kinetics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Relationship between different serum cartilage biomarkers in the acute response to running and jumping in healthy male individuals

The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Maren Dreiner, Tobias Munk, Frank Zaucke, Anna-Maria Liphardt & Anja Niehoff which were incorrectly given as Dreiner Maren, Munk Tobias, Zaucke Frank, Liphardt Anna-Maria & Niehoff Anja respectively. The original Article has been corrected. Institute of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mixture-modeling approach reveals global and local processes in visual crowding

Crowding refers to the inability to recognize objects in clutter, setting a fundamental limit on various perceptual tasks such as reading and facial recognition. While prevailing models suggest that crowding is a unitary phenomenon occurring at an early level of processing, recent studies have shown that crowding might also occur at higher levels of representation. Here we investigated whether local and global crowding interference co-occurs within the same display. To do so, we tested the distinctive contribution of local flanker features and global configurations of the flankers on the pattern of crowding errors. Observers (n"‰="‰27) estimated the orientation of a target when presented alone or surrounded by flankers. Flankers were grouped into a global configuration, forming an illusory rectangle when aligned or a rectangular configuration when misaligned. We analyzed the error distributions by fitting probabilistic mixture models. Results showed that participants oftenÂ misreported the orientation of a flanker instead of that of the target. Interestingly, in some trials the orientation of the global configuration was misreported. These results suggest that crowding occurs simultaneously across multiple levels of visual processing and crucially depends on the spatial configuration of the stimulus. Our results pose a challenge to models of crowding with an early single pooling stage and might be better explained by models which incorporate the possibility of multilevel crowding and account for complex target-flanker interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Momentum considerations inside near-zero index materials

Near-zero index (NZI) materials, i.e., materials having a phase refractive index close to zero, are known to enhance or inhibit light-matter interactions. Most theoretical derivations of fundamental radiative processes rely on energetic considerations and detailed balance equations, but not on momentum considerations. Because momentum exchange should also be incorporated into theoretical models, we investigate momentum inside the three categories of NZI materials, i.e., inside epsilon-and-mu-near-zero (EMNZ), epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) and mu-near-zero (MNZ) materials. In the context of Abraham"“Minkowski debate in dispersive materials, we show that Minkowski-canonical momentum of light is zero inside all categories of NZI materials while Abraham-kinetic momentum of light is zero in ENZ and MNZ materials but nonzero inside EMNZ materials. We theoretically demonstrate that momentum recoil, transfer momentum from the field to the atom and Doppler shift are inhibited in NZI materials. Fundamental radiative processes inhibition is also explained due to those momentum considerations inside three-dimensional NZI materials. Absence of diffraction pattern in slits experiments is seen as a consequence of zero Minkowski momentum. Lastly, consequence on Heisenberg inequality, microscopy applications and on the canonical momentum as generator of translations are discussed. Those findings are appealing for a better understanding of fundamental light-matter interactions at the nanoscale as well as for lasing applications.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Stabilizing superconductivity of ternary metal pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) via electronic topological transitions under high pressure from first principles evolutionary algorithm

We explored the phase stability of ternary pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) based on the first principles evolutionary algorithm. Here, we successfully search for a candidate structure up to 500Â GPa. As a consequence, the possible stable structure of \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) is found be to a monoclinic structure with space group Pm at a pressure of 50Â GPa. Moreover, the orthorhombic structure with a space group of Cmcm is found to be thermodynamically stable above 316Â GPa. With this, the Kohn-Sham equation plays a crucial role in determining the structural stability and the electronic structure. Therefore, its structural stability is discussed in term of electronic band structure, Fermi surface topology, and dynamic stability. With these results, we propose that the superconducting transition temperature (\(\hbox {T}_{{c}}\)) of Cmcm structure is estimated to be 50Â K at 450Â GPa. This could be implied that the proposed Cmcm structure may be emerging as a new class of superconductive ternary metal pentahydride. Our findings pave the way for further studies on an experimental observation that can be synthesized at high pressure.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defect-mediated ripening of core-shell nanostructures

Understanding nanostructure ripening mechanisms is desirable for gaining insight on the growth and potential applications of nanoscale materials. However, the atomic pathways of nanostructure ripening in solution have rarely been observed directly. Here, we report defect-mediated ripening of Cd-CdCl2 core-shell nanoparticles (CSN) revealed by in-situ atomic resolution imaging with liquid cell transmission electron microscopy. We find that ripening is initiated by dissolution of the nanoparticle with an incomplete CdCl2 shell, and that the areas of the Cd core that are exposed to the solution are etched first. The growth of the other nanoparticles is achieved by generating crack defects in the shell, followed by ion diffusion through the cracks. Subsequent healing of crack defects leads to a highly crystalline CSN. The formation and annihilation of crack defects in the CdCl2 shell, accompanied by disordering and crystallization of the shell structure, mediate the ripening of Cd-CdCl2 CSN in the solution.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

Concentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for point-defect equilibria are comparatively demonstrated in the application to Mg2Si doped with Li, Na, and Ag, which is a lightweight and environmentally friendly thermoelectric candidate material. Our results reveal the systematic behavior of defect and carrier concentrations. The dopant atoms form interstitial defects at similar concentrations to substitutional defects at the Mg sites, resulting in significantly reduced free-carrier concentrations compared to the expected values. The developed procedures could be utilized to find an optimal avenue for achieving higher carrier concentrations, e.g., with regard to annealing temperature and the concentration of dopant atoms, in various semiconductors and insulators.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury-related neuropathic pain: a network meta-analysis

Systematic review with network meta-analysis. We explored the efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury (SCI)-related neuropathic pain. We investigated which treatment is most suitable for such patients by judging the efficacy and safety of these drugs. Methods. We searched the PubMed, Medline, Embase and...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A hybrid machine learning approach for estimating the water-use efficiency and yield in agriculture

This paper introduces the narrow strip irrigation (NSI) method and aims to estimate water-use efficiency (WUE) and yield in apple orchards under NSI in the Miandoab region located southeast of Lake Urmia using a machine learning approach. To perform the estimation, a hybrid method based on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) and seasons optimization (SO) algorithm was proposed. According to the irrigation and climate factors, six different models have been proposed to combine the parameters in the SO-ANFIS. The proposed method is evaluated on a test data set that contains information about apple orchards in Miandoab city from 2019 to 2021. The NSI model was compared with two popular irrigation methods including two-sided furrow irrigation (TSFI) and basin irrigation (BI) on benchmark scenarios. The results justified that the NSI model increased WUE by 1.90Â kg/m3 and 3.13Â kg/m3, and yield by 8.57% and 14.30% compared to TSFI and BI methods, respectively. The experimental results show that the proposed SO-ANFIS has achieved the performance of 0.989 and 0.988 in terms ofÂ R2Â criterion in estimating WUE and yield of NSI irrigation method, respectively. The results confirmed that the SO-ANFIS outperformed the counterpart methods in terms of performance measures.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Research on recognition and classification of pulse signal features based on EPNCC

To rapidly obtain the complete characterization information of pulse signals and to verify the sensitivity and validity of pulse signals in the clinical diagnosis of related diseases. In this paper, an improved PNCC method is proposed as a supplementary feature to enable the complete characterization of pulse signals. In this paper, the wavelet scattering method is used to extract time-domain features from impulse signals, and EEMD-based improved PNCC (EPNCC) is used to extract frequency-domain features. The time"“frequency features are mixed into a convolutional neural network for final classification and recognition. The data for this study were obtained from the MIT-BIH-mimic database, which was used to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method. The experimental analysis of three types of clinical symptom pulse signals showed an accuracy of 98.3% for pulse classification and recognition. The method is effective in complete pulse characterization and improves pulse classification accuracy under the processing of the three clinical pulse signals used in the paper.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Exploring cellulose nanocrystals obtained from olive tree wastes as sustainable crop protection tool against bacterial diseases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10225-9, published online 12 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "Authors gratefully thank MUR (Italian Ministry for University and Research) (Law 232/2016, Departments of Excellence); Proff. Nicola S. Iacobellis and Giuseppe Surico for provided Psav (PvBa206) bacterial strain;...
SCIENCE
Upworthy

MIT researchers publish breakthrough study investigating whether the Oreo creme can be evenly split

Your favorite cookie now has a new field of science dedicated to it: Oreology. This novel field of science attempts to understand the flow and fracture of the iconic Oreo cookie to find the best eating experience, including whether it's actually possible to separate the two sides of the cookie sandwich with an equal amount of creme filling on each. In a study published last week in the journal American Institute of Physics, a group of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dug deep into the probability of achieving an equal creme ratio in Oreos when twisting it open.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetic chitosan stabilized Cu(II)-tetrazole complex: an effective nanocatalyst for the synthesis of 3-imino-2-phenylisoindolin-1-one derivatives under ultrasound irradiation

In the present research, a recyclable catalyst has been prepared via a simple approach using chitosan as a linear polysaccharide. This paper reports the synthesis of novel copper(II) complex of 5-phenyl-1H-tetrazole immobilized on magnetic chitosan (MCS@PhTet@Cu(II)) as an effective catalyst. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM), vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), X-ray diffraction (XRD), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) techniques were applied for the characterization of the catalyst. The catalytic activity of MCS@PhTet@Cu(II) was evaluated in the ultrasound-assisted synthesis of 3-imino-2-phenylisoindolin-1-one derivatives via the reaction between benzoyl chloride and arylcyanamides in ethanol at ambient temperature. Utilizing a wide variety of arylcyanamides under mild conditions, no use of toxic organic solvents, moderate reaction time, high yields along with catalyst excellent reusability and easy separation of the products without any tedious separation techniques, made this method a novel and simple process. The resulting heterogeneous catalyst showed valuable advantages such as easier work-up, better stability, and greater separation ability using an external magnet. The catalyst showed high efficacy and recyclability even after five cycles with no significant loss of its efficacy. The present methodology provides a path for the preparation of structurally diverse heterocyclic compounds, which may exhibit important biological activity.
CHEMISTRY

