ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Redesigning regulatory components of quorum-sensing system for diverse metabolic control

By Chang Ge
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuorum sensing (QS) is a ubiquitous cell"“cell communication mechanism that can be employed to autonomously and dynamically control metabolic fluxes. However, since the functions of genetic components in the circuits are not fully understood, the developed QS circuits are still less sophisticated for regulating multiple sets of genes or operons in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Structure of ATP synthase under strain during catalysis

ATP synthases are macromolecular machines consisting of an ATP-hydrolysis-driven F1 motor and a proton-translocation-driven FO motor. The F1 and FO motors oppose each other's action on a shared rotor subcomplex and are held stationary relative to each other by a peripheral stalk. Structures of resting mitochondrial ATP synthases revealed a left-handed curvature of the peripheral stalk even though rotation of the rotor, driven by either ATP hydrolysis in F1 or proton translocation through FO, would apply a right-handed bending force to the stalk. We used cryoEM to image yeast mitochondrial ATP synthase under strain during ATP-hydrolysis-driven rotary catalysis, revealing a large deformation of the peripheral stalk. The structures show how the peripheral stalk opposes the bending force and suggests that during ATP synthesisÂ proton translocation causes accumulation of strain in the stalk, which relaxes by driving the relative rotation of the rotor through six sub-steps within F1, leading to catalysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic factors in the regulation of hypothalamic innate immune responses in obesity

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The hypothalamus is a central regulator of body weight and energy homeostasis. There is increasing evidence that innate immune activation in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) is a key element in the pathogenesis of diet-induced obesity. Microglia, the resident immune cells in the brain parenchyma, have been shown to play roles in diverse aspects of brain function, including circuit refinement and synaptic pruning. As such, microglia have also been implicated in the development and progression of neurological diseases. Microglia express receptors for and are responsive to a wide variety of nutritional, hormonal, and immunological signals that modulate their distinct functions across different brain regions. We showed that microglia within the MBH sense and respond to a high-fat diet and regulate the function of hypothalamic neurons to promote food intake and obesity. Neurons, glia, and immune cells within the MBH are positioned to sense and respond to circulating signals that regulate their capacity to coordinate aspects of systemic energy metabolism. Here, we review the current knowledge of how these peripheral signals modulate the innate immune response in the MBH and enable microglia to regulate metabolic control.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quorum#Diversity#Crp#Gfp#Ahl#Lux#Qs
Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A hybrid machine learning approach for estimating the water-use efficiency and yield in agriculture

This paper introduces the narrow strip irrigation (NSI) method and aims to estimate water-use efficiency (WUE) and yield in apple orchards under NSI in the Miandoab region located southeast of Lake Urmia using a machine learning approach. To perform the estimation, a hybrid method based on an adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS) and seasons optimization (SO) algorithm was proposed. According to the irrigation and climate factors, six different models have been proposed to combine the parameters in the SO-ANFIS. The proposed method is evaluated on a test data set that contains information about apple orchards in Miandoab city from 2019 to 2021. The NSI model was compared with two popular irrigation methods including two-sided furrow irrigation (TSFI) and basin irrigation (BI) on benchmark scenarios. The results justified that the NSI model increased WUE by 1.90Â kg/m3 and 3.13Â kg/m3, and yield by 8.57% and 14.30% compared to TSFI and BI methods, respectively. The experimental results show that the proposed SO-ANFIS has achieved the performance of 0.989 and 0.988 in terms ofÂ R2Â criterion in estimating WUE and yield of NSI irrigation method, respectively. The results confirmed that the SO-ANFIS outperformed the counterpart methods in terms of performance measures.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimal systemic therapy for high-risk resectable melanoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Immunotherapy with immune-checkpoint inhibitors and molecularly targeted therapy with BRAF inhibitors were pioneered in the setting of advanced-stage, unresectable melanoma, where they revolutionized treatment and considerably improved patient survival. These therapeutic approaches have also been successfully transitioned into the resectable disease setting, with the regulatory approvals of ipilimumab, pembrolizumab, nivolumab, and dabrafenib plus trametinib as postoperative (adjuvant) treatments for various, overlapping groups of patients with high-risk melanoma. Moreover, these agents have shown variable promise when used in the preoperative (neoadjuvant) period. The expanding range of treatment options available for resectable high-risk melanoma, all of which come with risks as well as benefits, raises questions over selection of the optimal therapeutic strategy and agents for each individual, also considering that many patients might be cured with surgery alone. Furthermore, the use of perioperative therapy has potentially important implications for the management of patients who have disease recurrence. In this Viewpoint, we asked four expert investigators and medical or surgical oncologists who have been involved in the key studies of perioperative systemic therapies for their perspectives on the optimal management of patients with high-risk melanoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Anatomical and functional heterogeneity of 'hypothalamic' peptidergic neuron populations

You have full access to this article via your institution. Omar Al-Massadi and colleagues published an excellent Review on the role of melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) in the control of energy homeostasis (Al-Massadi, O. et al. Multifaceted actions of melanin-concentrating hormone on mammalian energy homeostasis. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 745"“755; 2021)1. However, it has come to my attention that the authors referred to all the MCH-containing neurons as a single population restricted to the lateral hypothalamic area (LHA) and zona incerta1. Furthermore, the LHA is represented as being the sole hub for the connections with other feeding-related areas of the brain in figure 2 of the Review1. This view represents an oversimplification of the anatomical complexity of MCH distribution in the mammalian brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Momentum considerations inside near-zero index materials

Near-zero index (NZI) materials, i.e., materials having a phase refractive index close to zero, are known to enhance or inhibit light-matter interactions. Most theoretical derivations of fundamental radiative processes rely on energetic considerations and detailed balance equations, but not on momentum considerations. Because momentum exchange should also be incorporated into theoretical models, we investigate momentum inside the three categories of NZI materials, i.e., inside epsilon-and-mu-near-zero (EMNZ), epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) and mu-near-zero (MNZ) materials. In the context of Abraham"“Minkowski debate in dispersive materials, we show that Minkowski-canonical momentum of light is zero inside all categories of NZI materials while Abraham-kinetic momentum of light is zero in ENZ and MNZ materials but nonzero inside EMNZ materials. We theoretically demonstrate that momentum recoil, transfer momentum from the field to the atom and Doppler shift are inhibited in NZI materials. Fundamental radiative processes inhibition is also explained due to those momentum considerations inside three-dimensional NZI materials. Absence of diffraction pattern in slits experiments is seen as a consequence of zero Minkowski momentum. Lastly, consequence on Heisenberg inequality, microscopy applications and on the canonical momentum as generator of translations are discussed. Those findings are appealing for a better understanding of fundamental light-matter interactions at the nanoscale as well as for lasing applications.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Hotspots of the stokes rotating circulation in a large marginal sea

Marginal seas, surrounded by continents with dense populations, are vulnerable and have a quick response to climate change effects. The seas typically have alternatively rotating layered circulations to regulate regional heat and biogeochemical transports. The circulations are composed of dynamically active hotspots and governed by the couplings between unique extrinsic inflow and intrinsic dynamic response. Ambiguities about the circulations' structure, composition, and physics still exist, and these ambiguities have led to poor numerical simulation of the marginal sea in global models. The South China Sea is an outstanding example of a marginal sea that has this typical rotating circulation. Our study demonstrates that the rotating circulation is structured by energetic hotspots with large vorticity arising from unique dynamics in the marginal sea and is identifiable by the constraints of Stokes Theorem. These hotspots contribute most of the vorticity and most of energy needed to form and maintain the rotating circulation pattern. Our findings provide new insights on the distinguishing features of the rotating circulation and the dominant physics with the objectives of advancing our knowledge and improving modeling of marginal seas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research on recognition and classification of pulse signal features based on EPNCC

To rapidly obtain the complete characterization information of pulse signals and to verify the sensitivity and validity of pulse signals in the clinical diagnosis of related diseases. In this paper, an improved PNCC method is proposed as a supplementary feature to enable the complete characterization of pulse signals. In this paper, the wavelet scattering method is used to extract time-domain features from impulse signals, and EEMD-based improved PNCC (EPNCC) is used to extract frequency-domain features. The time"“frequency features are mixed into a convolutional neural network for final classification and recognition. The data for this study were obtained from the MIT-BIH-mimic database, which was used to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method. The experimental analysis of three types of clinical symptom pulse signals showed an accuracy of 98.3% for pulse classification and recognition. The method is effective in complete pulse characterization and improves pulse classification accuracy under the processing of the three clinical pulse signals used in the paper.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

Although CT radiomics has shown promising results in the evaluation of vertebral fractures, the need for manual segmentation of fractured vertebrae limited the routine clinical implementation of radiomics. Therefore, automated segmentation of fractured vertebrae is needed for successful clinical use of radiomics. In this study, we aimed to develop and validate an automated algorithm for segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies on CT, and to evaluate the applicability of the algorithm in a radiomics prediction model to differentiate benign and malignant fractures. A convolutional neural network was trained to perform automated segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies using 341 vertebrae with benign or malignant fractures from 158 patients, and was validated on independent test sets (internal test, 86 vertebrae [59 patients]; external test, 102 vertebrae [59 patients]). Then, a radiomics model predicting fracture malignancy on CT was constructed, and the prediction performance was compared between automated and human expert segmentations. The algorithm achieved good agreement with human expert segmentation at testing (Dice similarity coefficient, 0.93"“0.94; cross-sectional area error, 2.66"“2.97%; average surface distance, 0.40"“0.54Â mm). The radiomics model demonstrated good performance in the training set (AUC, 0.93). In the test sets, automated and human expert segmentations showed comparable prediction performances (AUC, internal test, 0.80 vs 0.87, p"‰="‰0.044; external test, 0.83 vs 0.80, p"‰="‰0.37). In summary, we developed and validated an automated segmentation algorithm that showed comparable performance to human expert segmentation in a CT radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy, which may enable more practical clinical utilization of radiomics.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Wearable fitness tracker use in federally qualified health center patients: strategies to improve the health of all of us using digital health devices

As the use of connected devices rises, an understanding of how digital health technologies can be used for equitable healthcare across diverse communities is needed. We surveyed 1007 adult patients at six Federally Qualified Health Centers regarding wearable fitness trackers. Findings indicate the majority interest in having fitness trackers. Barriers included cost and lack of information, revealing that broad digital health device adoption requires education, investment, and high-touch methods.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

Concentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for point-defect equilibria are comparatively demonstrated in the application to Mg2Si doped with Li, Na, and Ag, which is a lightweight and environmentally friendly thermoelectric candidate material. Our results reveal the systematic behavior of defect and carrier concentrations. The dopant atoms form interstitial defects at similar concentrations to substitutional defects at the Mg sites, resulting in significantly reduced free-carrier concentrations compared to the expected values. The developed procedures could be utilized to find an optimal avenue for achieving higher carrier concentrations, e.g., with regard to annealing temperature and the concentration of dopant atoms, in various semiconductors and insulators.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy