ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

American Rescue Plan Act Listening Session for Nonprofits

sheriff.loudoun.gov
 5 days ago

How to access this electronic meeting. Viewing, listening and participating: Microsoft...

sheriff.loudoun.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Microsoft Teams Link Note
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
BUCKSCO.Today

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend themselves, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy