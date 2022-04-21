ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Argument Inside West Philadelphia Sports Bar Leaves 2 Men Injured In Double Shooting, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSO1L_0fFgNzkd00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An argument inside a West Philadelphia sports bar spilled outside, and ended with two men being shot early Thursday morning. Shell casings littered the sidewalk in front of the Westside Tavern on the 6000 block of Market Street.

Police say they responded to the scene due to a report of a person with a gun. Once they arrived, police found a 41-year-old man laying on the street with two gunshot wounds to his right thigh, Police also found the second victim, a 36-year-old man, inside the bar suffering from a gunshot wound to this right ankle.

Both men were transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

Police say they found 11 shell casings on the street outside the bar. They also found one projectile inside the bar and two fragments on the street.

Police say the suspect is a man approximately 50-years-old with a low haircut and black mustache. Police say he was wearing a black and gray jacket, light blue jeans, white Nike sneakers, and he was armed with a black handgun. He was also driving dark colored pickup truck with a front vanity license plate.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fight Over Stolen Money Led To Shooting At Suburban Philly Hotel, Police Say

An argument over stolen money led to a shooting that injured a man in the underground parking garage of a suburban Philadelphia hotel early Friday, April 15, authorities said. The fight between David Bullock and the 30-year-old victim broke out in the garage of the Extended Stay America hotel on Irwins Lane in Plymouth Township around 4:55 a.m., Plymouth Township police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Philadelphia#Police#Cbs Sports#Shell#The Westside Tavern#Nike
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy