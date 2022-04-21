ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toward azo-linked covalent organic frameworks by developing linkage chemistry via linker exchange

By Zhi-Bei Zhou
Cover picture for the articleExploring new linkage chemistry for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) provides a strong driving force to promote the development of this emerging class of crystalline porous organic materials. Herein we report a strategy to synthesize COFs with azo linkage, one of the most important functional unit in materials science but having not...

