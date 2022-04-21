ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

By Mengke Li
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the...

