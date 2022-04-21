Enhanced pitting resistance of directed energy deposition 316L stainless steel by post-manufacturing heat treatment

Applying the AgroClimatic Evolution web application allows inquiries being made, data being collected and variables being calculated with the data acquired from different public agrometeorological stations on a single platform. Today all these stations from Murcia and Andalusia (Spain) are included, and stations elsewhere in Spain are being incorporated. This web application also offers the possibility of including each user's own stations, which increases the number and availability of data close to each farmer's plots. The data collected from stations is employed to collect daily data about weather and times, which are used to calculate the reference evapotranspiration (ETo). All the data are saved in a cloud database to later consult them and study their evolution. The data provided by all the stations are validated by applying the filters indicated in Standard UNE 500540:2004 "Automatic weather stations networks" by eliminating mistaken data that could alter correct ETo calculations. With the filtered data, and having calculated ETo, the user is provided with a comparison made with the raw data supplied by public stations. The main objective of this tool is to optimize the use of water resources available from data acquisition. Managing these data will contribute to make agriculture more sustainable and compatible with the natural environment.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO