Thief busts through glass door, robs Floyd County gas station with ‘acrobat’ stunt

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are searching for an “acrobat” they say robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows a man shatter the glass door before running through it and grabbing lottery tickets. He then hops up on the counter to try and take the cash register, but struggles to keep everything in his hands.

Once he’s satisfied with his haul, the thief darts back out through the now-shattered glass door.

Officers say the burglary took place at the Walker Mountain Store on Cedartown Highway in Rome around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say if you recognize this suspect, call police at 706-314-0756.

