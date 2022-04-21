ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Thief busts through glass door, robs Floyd County gas station with ‘acrobat’ stunt

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are searching for an “acrobat” they say robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows a man shatter the glass door before running through it and grabbing lottery tickets. He then hops up on the counter to try and take the cash register, but struggles to keep everything in his hands.

Once he’s satisfied with his haul, the thief darts back out through the now-shattered glass door.

Officers say the burglary took place at the Walker Mountain Store on Cedartown Highway in Rome around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say if you recognize this suspect, call police at 706-314-0756.

WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
