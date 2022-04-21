ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road.

Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.

They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

No weapon was recovered, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Uncle Fester
4d ago

stay in your house after dark...and during the daytime...this is the new Philadelphia.. when will the National Guard be called in....philly needs a good sweeping.

Lloyd Sky
3d ago

Obtain a CCW in the city of Philadelphia if you can. Choosing to live in an well kept Apartment Development can prevent undesirable individuals from entering (If Maintained Properly). You can't live in row homes and singles and feel protected unless you protect yourself. #itsonyou.

The whole truth
3d ago

A family member know who he has beef with and will let other family members know before they let the police know mainly for revenge, that’s the way some people handle crime in Philly 🤷‍♂️

