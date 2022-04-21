Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road.

Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.

They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

No weapon was recovered, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .