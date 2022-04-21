ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg County Offering Funding to Help Families Cover Childcare

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTjkM_0fFg5us100

Source: SDI Productions / Getty


If you have children, it may be no surprise that childcare is expensive. In Charlotte, it costs some parents more to cover childcare than it does to cover tuition at UNC Charlotte . Mecklenburg County is offering a new program to help families cover these costs. The program will provide up to two years worth of childcare vouchers.

Those making three times the federal poverty income level will be eligible for the funding. Accepted families will have to pay 10% of their monthly gross household income. The program will begin on June 1. Participation is first-come, first-serve. Applications can found on Child Care Resources Inc.’s website or by calling 704-328-2181. Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

3 Charlotte Walmarts among stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspectors fined 42 stores, including five in Mecklenburg County, in the first quarter of 2022 for excessive overcharging at the cash register. State records show the number of stores fined for the problem has nearly doubled in just the last six...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WMBF

South Carolina to receive millions of dollars in energy bill assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low-income families in the Palmetto State can expect some relief when paying their energy bills this Summer. The White House announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will release an additional $6 million in assistance for South Carolina, bringing the total funding in the state to over $89 million.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Vouchers#Sdi Productions Getty
US News and World Report

SC County Sues 2 of Its Cities Over $73 Jail Inmate Fee

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county is suing two cities inside its border, saying they are refusing to keep up with a deal to pay $73 per day to house jail inmates from the cities. York County said it will continue to take inmates from Rock Hill...
YORK COUNTY, SC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy