ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Porsches and Ferraris No Longer Hog Parking Spots In LA Neighborhood, After I-Team Report

californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you drive down Fountain Avenue in the heart of LA’s popular Silverlake neighborhood, there are now plenty of open meters and plenty of parking spots on residential streets. Just a month ago, many of the spots were taken by Porsches and Ferraris, leaving residents and customers of...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter secretly used $6 million in donations to buy luxurious 6,500-square foot mansion with seven bedrooms and parking for 20 cars in Southern California in 2020 where leaders have filmed YouTube videos

The leaders of the Black Lives Matters organization allegedly laid out a whopping $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion, according to published reports. News of the 2020 purchase was first reported by New York Magazine on Monday, as the...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
torquenews.com

Car Renters Risk Arrest Because of This Rental Agency’s Policies

Here’s one recent warning from a lawyer specializing in car fraud who warns car renters to stay away from this common car rental agency with policies that too often lead to false arrests. Uncaring Car Rental Agency. What’s worse than being scammed by a car rental agency? Being arrested...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsches#Ferraris#Street Parking#Hog#Vehicles#Tech Automotive#The I Team#City
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily: Philadelphia's Most Unique Home Finally Found a Buyer, London’s Priciest Rental Will Cost You £173,000 per Month, and More

After Years on and off the Market, Philadelphia’s Unusual Latimer House Sells for $3.95 Million. Designed by two architects, the home’s forbidding exterior opens into a sunny, loft-like living space. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. A Three-Story Stone House With Amenities Galore in One...
NFL
mansionglobal.com

In California, a New-Construction Palm Springs Home Lists for $5.75 Million

A new-construction home dubbed The Woods House came on the market in Palm Springs on Friday for $5.75 million. Built in 2021 by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, the one-story home has hallmarks of classic California desert modern architecture, including floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the surrounding landscape and natural materials incorporated throughout the home. (Brett Woods, founding partner of Woods + Dangaran, is also the seller.)
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

Madonna Lists Massive Hidden Hills Estate for $25.9M

Madonna just can't keep still, because she's selling the massive estate she bought just a year ago. Madge just listed her Hidden Hills home for just under $26 million ... in case you've followed her real estate moves, she bought the house last year from The Weeknd for $19.3 mil, so she's banking on a sizeable profit.
REAL ESTATE
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Big-rig protest shuts down 5 freeway in Glendale

A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning. Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale. The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs. Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway. It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given. 
GLENDALE, CA
domino

This Garage–Turned–Guest Suite Comes With a Lilac-Tiled Outdoor Bathroom

Claire Thomas, ​​the creator of The Kitchy Kitchen blog and cofounder of Sweet Laurel Bakery, gets asked all the time if she wants to sell her Los Angeles house, and the answer (so far) has always been no. “Because you realize you can’t buy anything…it’s a hot market; our dollar wouldn’t go very far,” she says. Instead her approach to her own space—and her advice for her design clients—has been to maximize whatever it is you’re working with. “The idea of a starter home doesn’t really exist anymore. It’s more, how can you make it work for as long as possible and build equity?” she continues. One way Thomas has learned to help others in the southern California area do that? Convert their garages into accessory dwelling unit (ADUs).
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

Lloyd Wright-Designed Southern California Home Hits Market for $3.3 Million

A modernist house with Mayan inspiration in Glendale, California, that was designed by Lloyd Wright in 1926 has come onto the market for $3.295 million. A modernist house with Mayan inspiration in Glendale, California, that was designed by Lloyd Wright in 1926 has come onto the market for $3.295 million.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy