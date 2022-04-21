ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Dorothy Kenney, 82, Owatonna

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy Ann (Dorry) Kenney, 82, passed away on April 18, 2022 after a long illness at her home. She was born in Owatonna on March 3, 1940, the fifth and youngest child of Frank A. Schiller and Lydia M. (Rysavy) Schiller. She attended grade school at District 95 of Summit, and...

