Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Clubs another homer

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional RBI...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggles continue

Rodgers went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's loss to the Phillies. Rodgers was back in the lineup after being replaced by Alan Trejo for the last two games. The time off didn't make a tangible difference in his results however, as Rodgers is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats. If there is a positive angle to take, it's that Rodgers did not strike out, which marks only the third third time in 13 starts that he has not been punched out at least once this season. Trejo doesn't appear to be a long-term threat to Rodgers' playing time, though the eventual return of Garrett Hampson (hand) will put pressure on him to perform.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans seven in loss

Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Phillies. Freeland allowed three unearned runs in the third inning after an error by Jose Iglesias, including a two-run double from Kyle Schwarber. He then coughed up a solo shot to Bryce Harper in the fifth before striking out the last three batters he faced. Despite turning in an overall shaky performance, Freeland lowered his season ERA to 6.16 with a 17:6 K:BB through four starts. He's projected to take on the Reds at home this weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Back in win column

Gibson (2-1) yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rockies. Gibson was taken deep twice in Monday's win, with Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk hitting solo shots in the first and second innings, respectively. The veteran righty then retired nine straight Rockies and didn't face much of a threat for the rest of the outing. He tossed 94 pitches (59 strikes) and forced 17 whiffs despite recording only four punchouts. Gibson will carry a 3.47 ERA into his projected road matchup with the Mets this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Set for eye procedure

Rosario is scheduled to undergo a laser procedure on his right eye within the next few days due to blurred vision. According to the Braves, Rosario has been experiencing blurred vision and swelling in his right eye, and this procedure will help to correct the issue. The team has yet to roll out a timeline for his return, but the Phillies are expected to make a roster move Tuesday, and Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution estimates the outfielder will miss 8-to-12 weeks. Marcell Ozuna and Alex Dickerson should be in line for even more work until Rosario returns.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Blows save, earns win

McGee (1-1) allowed one run on one hit in one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Monday versus the Brewers. McGee allowed the game-tying solo home run to Willy Adames in the eighth inning. He then ended up in line for the win after Luis Gonzalez restored the Giants' lead with a two-run blast in the ninth. This was McGee's first homer surrendered this season, and he's allowed only two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. The veteran southpaw has added two saves and one hold as he continues to see high-leverage work as part of the Giants' closer committee. Camilo Doval pitched a perfect ninth inning to lock down his fourth save of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Keeps on mashing

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee. Pederson delivered his sixth home run of the season at an opportune time for the Giants, sending a two-run blast over the fence in right field to give his club a 2-1 advantage in the top of the eighth. The veteran outfielder has now swatted three homers in his last two contests and is 4-for-6 with five RBI, four runs scored and a walk over that brief stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Ramping up activity

Altuve (hamstring) took grounders prior to Monday's game against Texas, and he also ran "a lot" Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was no detail provided regarding the nature of Altuve's running, though it's positive that he was able to exert himself only five days after being placed on the injured list. The team noted that a minimum stint was possible, but it's still unclear if Altuve will be activated when first eligible Friday. Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum have split time at second base in Altuve's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Swats first big-league homer

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's victory over Milwaukee. Gonzalez chose a prime time for the first major-league home run of his young career, blasting a two-run bomb just fair down the line in right field to put the Giants ahead 4-2, a lead that would stick. He's now started three straight games for San Francisco, collecting a hit in all three contests while driving in five runs. Gonzalez should continue to see regular time in right field against right-handed pitching while Lamonte Wade (knee) remains on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Posts quality start but takes loss

Kelly (1-1) suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings. The right-hander held the Dodgers' potent offense mostly at bay to notch his second straight quality start, but he was outdueled by Walker Buehler -- who threw his first career shutout -- and was saddled with his first loss. Kelly wasn't as sharp as in his previous start, when he allowed just one run over six frames, but he impressively recovered from a rough first inning during which the Dodgers produced two runs. Kelly still has a standout 1.69 ERA on this season, and he'll likely make his next start in St. Louis on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 11 in tough-luck no-decision

Burnes didn't factor into the decision Monday after allowing two hits while striking out 11 and walking two over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Giants. Burnes made it look easy in this one, fanning 10 or more batters in his second straight start. He would depart in line for the win with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after firing 69 of 106 pitches for strikes. However, the bullpen would give up the lead in the top of the eighth. Burnes now owns a 1.75 ERA and a 33:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames through the first four starts of his 2022 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Guardians' Shane Bieber: Pitches well but takes loss Monday

Bieber (1-1) suffered the loss against the Angels on Monday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Bieber notched his second straight quality start Monday, but a pair of Taylor Ward homers resulted in three runs against him and resulted in his first loss. There was plenty to like about the right-hander's performance, however, as he went a season-high 6.1 frames and reached 100 pitches for the first time on the campaign. Bieber will carry a 2.82 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB into his next start, which lines up to come in Oakland on Saturday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Back in big leagues

Gilbert was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Gilbert made a spot start Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Nationals and looked good, allowing one run in 5.2 innings, but he wound up taking the loss. He's up on a seemingly more permanent basis this time around, though it's unclear what his role will be.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Heads back to Triple-A

Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan was brought up to the big leagues Saturday and went 0-for-3 at the dish with a walk in one game during his brief stint with Tampa Bay. Jeffrey Springs (COVID-19) takes his spot on the active roster after being activated from the injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Crushes third homer

Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-2 win over Colorado. Making his eighth consecutive appearance as the Phillies' designated hitter, Harper launched a solo shot off Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning. He also scored a run in the third and knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh. The slugging lefty improved his slash line to .231/.297/.462 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 17 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Swats second homer

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Smith produced the lone long ball of the contest, taking Tyler Gilbert deep to left field in the eighth inning for his second homer of the campaign. The backstop finished with his second multi-hit effort of the season and first since April 14. Smith had been struggling coming into the contest, going just 1-for-10 over his previous four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Blasts leadoff homer

Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-2 loss to Philadelphia. Joe took Kyle Gibson deep on the first pitch of Monday's game, giving him four home runs this season and two in the last three games. He's riding a 12-game hitting streak and he's hit safely in all but one of his 15 appearances to date. The 29-year-old is now slashing .322/.412/.627 with nine extra-base hits and 11 runs scored.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Notches assist

Laughton produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Laughton has seen a significant role in 11 games since returning from a concussion, but he has picked up only two assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward reached the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career with 11 goals and 19 helpers. He's added 107 shots on net, 150 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 65 outings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Tosses clean frame

Long allowed one hit and struck out one in one scoreless inning Monday night against Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision. Long did his job as the opener, escaping the first inning without any damage after allowing an infield single to Christian Yelich. Long has fared well in the opener role, hurling three scoreless frames in two opportunities. The southpaw has yet to allow a run through 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking one over that stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

