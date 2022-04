Bellator 279: Justine Kish upset Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. Justine Kish defeated Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28), at Bellator 279 on Saturday, April 23, 2022, live from the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, HI. Macfarlane opened the fight with a takedown attempt but Kish was able to defend it. Kish...

