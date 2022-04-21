ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Eight ways universities can make career assessment more equitable

By Sylvia Brugman, Meghann Ormond, Janneke Pieters, Mangala Srinivas
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew measures to reward scholars in the Netherlands could widen gender inequality if they are not designed and implemented correctly, warn four academics. Sylvia Brugman is an assistant professor in cell biology and immunology at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands. Meghann Ormond is an assistant professor in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Speedy at the surface

It is well known that a solute's reactivity can vary dramatically depending on its solvation environment, which differs between the bulk solution and at the interface with air or another solvent. In a report from 2021, Tahei Tahara and colleagues at RIKEN found that the photoionization of phenol at the air"“water interface was several orders of magnitude faster than that in bulk solution. Now, Tahara, with Tatsuya Ishiyama from RIKEN in collaboration with Akihiro Morita from Kyoto University, were able to elucidate the microscopic mechanism underlying this surprisingly large difference in reaction kinetics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Infusion of haploidentical HSCs combined with allogenic MSCs for the treatment of ALL patients

Although haploidentical stem cell transplantation (haplo-HSCT) offers almost all acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) patients an opportunity for immediate transplantation, it exhibits a higher incidence of graft failure and graft versus host disease (GVHD). Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are characterised by their haematopoiesis-promoting and immunomodulatory capacity. Thus, we designed a combination of haplo-HSCT and MSCs for ALL patients. ALL patients (n"‰="‰110) were given haploidentical HSCs combined with allogenic MSCs, and ALL patients without MSC infusion (n"‰="‰56) were included as controls. The 100-day cumulative incidences of grade â‰¥2 acute GVHD (aGVHD) and grade â‰¥3 aGVHD were 40.00% and 9.09% compared to 42.32% (P"‰="‰0.79) and 22.79% (P"‰="‰0.03) in patients without MSC infusion, respectively. The 3-year cumulative incidences of chronic GVHD (cGVHD) and extensive cGVHD were 22.27% and 10.27% compared to 32.14% (P"‰="‰0.19) and 22.21% (P"‰="‰0.04) in patients without MSC infusion, respectively. No significant differences in the 3-year relapse incidence, nonrelapse mortality, leukaemia-free survival or overall survival in groups with and without MSC cotransplantation were observed. Multivariate analysis showed that MSC infusion contributed to a lower risk of developing extensive cGVHD. Our data suggested that haplo-HSCT combined with MSCs may provide an effective and safe treatment for ALL patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The evolutionary significance of meiotic drive

Of the laws of inheritance attributed to Gregor Mendel the first is the Law of Segregation: that the two alleles in a heterozygote have an equal chance of contributing to its gametes. In this essay, we will consider circumstances, documented in animals and plants, where there is bias in favour of one type of allele over another in transmission, thereby breaking the first law. That violation of his law is no bad reflection on Mendel's astonishing insight; indeed his law forms the valued null hypothesis that leads to further understanding of the complexity of inheritance. The deviation from 1:1 transmission is commonly termed 'meiotic drive' whether the anomaly arises from a meiotic process or at a post-meiotic stage of gametogenesis (Zimmering et al. 1970). Indeed some of the best studied meiotic drive systems-particularly in animals (e.g. Segregation Distorter in Drosophila melanogaster and t-haplotypes in Mus musculus)-involve interactions among the four products of meiosis in males with chemical destruction of the two spermatids carrying one allele by the two spermatids carrying the other; hence the term 'killer meiotic drive' (Zanders and Unckless 2019). In this essay, we will focus on 'true meiotic drive' where the distorted transmission does arise within meiosis itself (Zanders and Unckless 2019), specifically in females. Here, the non-transmission of one of the products of meiotic division is inherent in the gametogenic process-with the formation of a polar body as the functionless by-product of division, with the egg continuing on as the viable entity. The meiotic drive is therefore the biased segregation in favour of one type of allele such that it is most commonly retained in the egg at the cost of the other type of allele, which most commonly ends up in the polar body. The biased segregation can occur at either the first or second division of meiosis-both of which generate a functionless polar body, such that there is ultimately only one viable product of the two divisions-the final version of the egg, which then becomes a zygote on fertilisation. Alleles that show meiotic drive are often termed 'cheaters' (Lyttle 1993) or 'selfish' genetic elements (Lindholm et al. 2016; Fishman and McIntosh 2019). Because of the winner-loser aspect of female meiosis (the losing allele going into the polar body, the winner staying in the egg), the system appears readily exploitable by those cheating alleles-all else being equal, selection would seem to strongly favour cheating (where 'cheating' is defying the equal transmission of alleles from heterozygotes expected under Mendel's first law). On these grounds, it is probable that true meiotic drive in females has occurred frequently over evolutionary time, and that this frequency of occurrence has perhaps been hugely underestimated.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Twente#Technical University#Dutch Universities#University Of Amsterdam#College#Cenya Imaging Bv
Nature.com

Anatomical and functional heterogeneity of 'hypothalamic' peptidergic neuron populations

You have full access to this article via your institution. Omar Al-Massadi and colleagues published an excellent Review on the role of melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) in the control of energy homeostasis (Al-Massadi, O. et al. Multifaceted actions of melanin-concentrating hormone on mammalian energy homeostasis. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 745"“755; 2021)1. However, it has come to my attention that the authors referred to all the MCH-containing neurons as a single population restricted to the lateral hypothalamic area (LHA) and zona incerta1. Furthermore, the LHA is represented as being the sole hub for the connections with other feeding-related areas of the brain in figure 2 of the Review1. This view represents an oversimplification of the anatomical complexity of MCH distribution in the mammalian brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Relationship between different serum cartilage biomarkers in the acute response to running and jumping in healthy male individuals

The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Maren Dreiner, Tobias Munk, Frank Zaucke, Anna-Maria Liphardt & Anja Niehoff which were incorrectly given as Dreiner Maren, Munk Tobias, Zaucke Frank, Liphardt Anna-Maria & Niehoff Anja respectively. The original Article has been corrected. Institute of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HORDB a comprehensive database of peptide hormones

Peptide hormones (also known as hormone peptides and polypeptide hormones) are hormones composed of peptides and are signal transduction molecules produced by a class of multicellular organisms. It plays an important role in the physiological and behavioral regulation of animals and humans as well as in the growth of plants. In order to promote the research on peptide hormones, we constructed HORDB database. The database currently has a total of 6024 entries, including 5729 peptide hormones, 40 peptide drugs and 255 marketed pharmaceutical preparations information. Each entry provided comprehensive information related to the peptide, including general information, sequence, activity, structure, physical information and literature information. We also added information on IC50, EC50, ED50, target, and whether or not the blood-brain barrier was crossed to the activity information note. In addition, HORDB integrates search and sequence analysis to facilitate user browsing and data analysis. We believe that the peptide hormones information collected by HORDB will promote the design and discovery of peptide hormones, All data are hosted and available in figshare https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.c.5522241.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Netherlands
Nature.com

Expanding the understanding of majority-bias in children's social learning

Prior experiments with children across seven different societies have indicated U-shaped age patterns in the likelihood of copying majority demonstrations. It is unclear which learning strategies underlie the observed responses that create these patterns. Here we broaden the understanding of children's learning strategies by: (1) exploring social learning patterns among 6"“13-year-olds (n"‰="‰270) from ethnolinguistically varied communities in Vanuatu; (2) comparing these data with those reported from other societies (n"‰="‰629), and (3) re-analysing our and previous data based on a theoretically plausible set of underlying strategies using Bayesian methods. We find higher rates of social learning in children from Vanuatu, a country with high linguistic and cultural diversity. Furthermore, our results provide statistical evidence for modest U-shaped age patterns for a more clearly delineated majority learning strategy across the current and previously investigated societies, suggesting that the developmental mechanisms structuring majority bias are cross-culturally highly recurrent and hence a fundamental feature of early human social learning.
KIDS
Nature.com

Fast quantification of gut bacterial species in cocultures using flow cytometry and supervised classification

A bottleneck for microbial community experiments with many samples and/or replicates is the fast quantification of individual taxon abundances, which is commonly achieved through sequencing marker genes such as the 16S rRNA gene. Here, we propose a new approach for high-throughput and high-quality enumeration of human gut bacteria in a defined community, combining flow cytometry and supervised classification to identify and quantify species mixed in silico and in defined communities in vitro. We identified species in a 5-species in silico community with an F1 score of 71%. In addition, we demonstrate in vitro that our method performs equally well or better than 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing in two-species cocultures and agrees with 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing data on the most abundant species in a four-species community. We found that shape and size differences alone are insufficient to distinguish species, and that it is thus necessary to exploit the multivariate nature of flow cytometry data. Finally, we observed that variability of flow cytometry data across replicates differs between gut bacterial species. In conclusion, the performance of supervised classification of gut species in flow cytometry data is species-dependent, but is for some combinations accurate enough to serve as a faster alternative to 16S rRNA gene sequencing.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on the prevalence of cognitive impairment among older adults in Korea

Older adults commonly experience concurrent lower handgrip strength and sensory impairment. However, previous studies have analyzed the individual effects of either handgrip strength or sensory impairment on cognitive impairment. To address this gap, this study investigated the combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on cognitive impairment among older adults. In total, 2930 participants aged 65 and older were analyzed using 2014"“2018 data from the Korean Longitudinal Study of Aging. Participants underwent assessments of handgrip strength (grip dynamometer), sensory impairment (self-reported responses), and cognitive impairment (Korean version of the Mini-Mental State Examination). Low handgrip strength, compared to normal handgrip strength, was associated with cognitive impairment. In participants with low handgrip strength, vision and hearing impairment were associated with cognitive impairment (odds ratio [OR] 1.36, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.06"“1.75; OR 2.58, 95% CI 1.77"“3.78, respectively) compared to those with normal handgrip strength. Participants with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment had the highest OR for cognitive impairment (OR 3.73, 95% CI 2.65"“5.25). Due to the strong association of low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment with cognitive impairment, people living with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment should be classified as a high-risk group for cognitive impairment and should be prioritized for interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Agroclimatic Evolution web application as a powerful solution for managing climate data

Applying the AgroClimatic Evolution web application allows inquiries being made, data being collected and variables being calculated with the data acquired from different public agrometeorological stations on a single platform. Today all these stations from Murcia and Andalusia (Spain) are included, and stations elsewhere in Spain are being incorporated. This web application also offers the possibility of including each user's own stations, which increases the number and availability of data close to each farmer's plots. The data collected from stations is employed to collect daily data about weather and times, which are used to calculate the reference evapotranspiration (ETo). All the data are saved in a cloud database to later consult them and study their evolution. The data provided by all the stations are validated by applying the filters indicated in Standard UNE 500540:2004 "Automatic weather stations networks" by eliminating mistaken data that could alter correct ETo calculations. With the filtered data, and having calculated ETo, the user is provided with a comparison made with the raw data supplied by public stations. The main objective of this tool is to optimize the use of water resources available from data acquisition. Managing these data will contribute to make agriculture more sustainable and compatible with the natural environment.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Mixture-modeling approach reveals global and local processes in visual crowding

Crowding refers to the inability to recognize objects in clutter, setting a fundamental limit on various perceptual tasks such as reading and facial recognition. While prevailing models suggest that crowding is a unitary phenomenon occurring at an early level of processing, recent studies have shown that crowding might also occur at higher levels of representation. Here we investigated whether local and global crowding interference co-occurs within the same display. To do so, we tested the distinctive contribution of local flanker features and global configurations of the flankers on the pattern of crowding errors. Observers (n"‰="‰27) estimated the orientation of a target when presented alone or surrounded by flankers. Flankers were grouped into a global configuration, forming an illusory rectangle when aligned or a rectangular configuration when misaligned. We analyzed the error distributions by fitting probabilistic mixture models. Results showed that participants oftenÂ misreported the orientation of a flanker instead of that of the target. Interestingly, in some trials the orientation of the global configuration was misreported. These results suggest that crowding occurs simultaneously across multiple levels of visual processing and crucially depends on the spatial configuration of the stimulus. Our results pose a challenge to models of crowding with an early single pooling stage and might be better explained by models which incorporate the possibility of multilevel crowding and account for complex target-flanker interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Brillouin Klein bottle from artificial gauge fields

A Brillouin zone is the unit for the momentum space of a crystal. It is topologically a torus, and distinguishing whether a set of wave functions over the Brillouin torus can be smoothly deformed to another leads to the classification of various topological states of matter. Here, we show that under \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) gauge fields, i.e., hopping amplitudes with phases Â±1, the fundamental domain of momentum space can assume the topology of a Klein bottle. This drastic change of the Brillouin zone theory is due to the projective symmetry algebra enforced by the gauge field. Remarkably, the non-orientability of the Brillouin Klein bottle corresponds to the topological classification by a \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) invariant, in contrast to the Chern number valued in \({\mathbb{Z}}\) for the usual Brillouin torus. The result is a novel Klein bottle insulator featuring topological modes at two edges related by a nonlocal twist, radically distinct from all previous topological insulators. Our prediction can be readily achieved in various artificial crystals, and the discovery opens a new direction to explore topological physics by gauge-field-modified fundamental structures of physics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A planetary boundary for green water

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Green water - terrestrial precipitation, evaporation and soil moisture - is fundamental to Earth system dynamics and is now extensively perturbed by human pressures at continental to planetary scales. However, green water lacks explicit consideration in the existing planetary boundaries framework that demarcates a global safe operating space for humanity. In this Perspective, we propose a green water planetary boundary and estimate its current status. The green water planetary boundary can be represented by the percentage of ice-free land area on which root-zone soil moisture deviates from Holocene variability for any month of the year. Provisional estimates of departures from Holocene-like conditions, alongside evidence of widespread deterioration in Earth system functioning, indicate that the green water planetary boundary is already transgressed. Moving forward, research needs to address and account for the role of root-zone soil moisture for Earth system resilience in view of ecohydrological, hydroclimatic and sociohydrological interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lipid level alteration in human and cellular models of alpha synuclein mutations

Lipid profiles in biological fluids from patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) are increasingly investigated in search of biomarkers. However, the lipid profiles in genetic PD remain to be determined, a gap of knowledge of particular interest in PD associated with mutant Î±-synuclein (SNCA), given the known relationship between this protein and lipids. The objective of this research is to identify serum lipid composition from SNCA A53T mutation carriers and to compare these alterations to those found in cells and transgenic mice carrying the same genetic mutation. We conducted an unbiased lipidomic analysis of 530 lipid species from 34 lipid classes in serum of 30 participants with SNCA mutation with and without PD and 30 healthy controls. The primary analysis was done between 22 PD patients with SNCA+ (SNCA+/PD+) and 30 controls using machine-learning algorithms and traditional statistics. We also analyzed the lipid composition of human clonal-cell lines and tissue from transgenic mice overexpressing the same SNCA mutation. We identified specific lipid classes that best discriminate between SNCA+/PD+ patients and healthy controls and found certain lipid species, mainly from the glycerophosphatidylcholine and triradylglycerol classes, that are most contributory to this discrimination. Most of these alterations were also present in human derived cells and transgenic mice carrying the same mutation. Our combination of lipidomic and machine learning analyses revealed alterations in glycerophosphatidylcholine and triradylglycerol in sera from PD patients as well as cells and tissues expressing mutant Î±-Syn. Further investigations are needed to establish the pathogenic significance of these Î±-Syn-associated lipid changes.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy