Sussex County, DE

Family Promise, Harry K Foundation among Sussex grant recipients

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school students participating in the Delaware Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Boards have awarded $55,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations throughout the state. The DCF sponsors a Youth Philanthropy Board in each county to encourage students to become more involved in philanthropy. Each board is allotted a pool of money to give...

WMDT.com

Delaware Housing Authority extends length of rental assistance program

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has extended the length of rental assistance available to those in need. Eligible Delawareans can now receive up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance through the Delaware Housing Assistance Program. Previously, the program provided 15 months of rental and utility assistance, but the additional three months will now give extra time for eligible Delaware renters in need following impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Racial justice alliance awards Mariner Middle students

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice recently honored Mariner Middle students Tori Minor and Izabel Kelly-Conaway for their demonstration of leadership, improvement, effort and excellence. Minor is a great student and role model who works hard and respects others. She is dedicated to all she does, and teachers are...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Elementary students Make A Splash for the environment

More than 370 students from five elementary schools participated in the annual Make a Splash festival April 13. The event educates students on the diversity of estuary life and the importance of Delaware’s water resources. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control co-sponsors the event, which is held annually at the St. Jones Reserve, a component of the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve, and the Department of State Division of Historical & Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation near Dover.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Clear Space raises $6,000 for Delaware Humane Association

“"Sylvia," a reader’s theatre play performed Feb. 26 and 27, was part of the Clear Space Gives Back initiative. The program was developed to utilize Clear Space Theatre’s strengths to benefit another nonprofit in the community. Centering on a relationship between a man and his dog, “Sylvia” was the perfect play to raise money for the Delaware Humane Association. With two almost sold-out performances, including a very well-received doggie runway event, more than $6,000 was raised to benefit Delaware Humane.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Picking watermelons is a tough way to earn a buck

Summer jobs. The memories start to flow when I recall some of the crazy summer and part-time jobs I had as a teenager. When I was growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s, you had to really search for summer jobs in the western part of the county. Many of my friends ended up working at jobs in Rehoboth Beach where it was a little easier to find employment. Some even traveled to Ocean City, Md.
Cape Gazette

Applications being accepted for Darby Mowll, RN Nursing Scholarship

Any Cape Henlopen High School senior who wants to enter a college or school of nursing education program and need financial assistance still has time to apply for the Darby Mowll, RN Nursing Scholarship. This program provides an award each year to two qualified applicants who meet the eligibility criteria.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Entrepreneur Named SBA's Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MD Receives $6.9M To Create Affordable Housing For Residents With Disabilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state has received $6.9 million in federal grant funding to create more affordable housing for residents with disabilities, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Thursday. Maryland is one of 16 states to receive Section 811 funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant, which helps finance and subsidize rental housing that “allows persons with disabilities to live as independently as possible,” according to the federal agency’s website. HUD awarded $54.7 million nationwide, the state housing department said. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said it plans to award the funds to current and future Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties run by private sector and nonprofit entities. “Our work with the Department of Housing and Community Development is a critical component of ensuring Marylanders with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness or are in institutional settings have access to full community inclusion,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol A. Beatty. “This funding will allow us to move more Marylanders from waiting lists into homes.” Residents can search for affordable housing with accessibility features and other amenities through MDHousingSearch.org.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Downtown Milford photostop to be unveiled May 21

The City of Milford and Downtown Milford Inc. will unveil a new photostop on the Mispillion River in the heart of downtown Milford at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21. The river creates the border that splits the city into two counties – Kent and Sussex. The public is invited...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Healthcare honors retirees from multiple boards

Beebe Healthcare recently thanked 22 retired board members from Beebe, its medical group, and its foundation. Normally an annual event, the ceremony had not occurred since February 2020. This year’s event was held April 11 at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Thanks go to all of these...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes palliative care physician Matthew Debo

As greater numbers of individuals struggle with managing cancer, heart failure, pulmonary disease and countless other conditions, Bayhealth has expanded its services in palliative care, a specialized area of medicine focused on helping patients live better with their long-term illnesses. Palliative care physician Matthew Debo, DO, MS, is the newest...
DOVER, DE

