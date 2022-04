This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Despite the lack of Major League moves to their pitching staff this offseason -- Jordan Lyles was the only big league signing to that end this offseason -- the Orioles are throwing the ball as well as any club. Among rotations, those in front of them are chock-full of All-Stars, World Series MVPs, Cy Youngs. Among bullpens, none are rated higher by fWAR standards -- a year after owning the worst ERA in relief.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO