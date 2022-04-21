ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Local resident continues interview project, seeks new subjects

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Buschi, a Milton resident who sent a letter to the Cape Gazette about his ongoing interview project, recently issued an update. “I’ve interviewed two people on Zoom since you published my letter to the editor on April...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Downtown Milford photostop to be unveiled May 21

The City of Milford and Downtown Milford Inc. will unveil a new photostop on the Mispillion River in the heart of downtown Milford at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21. The river creates the border that splits the city into two counties – Kent and Sussex. The public is invited...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Overdevelopment needs to stop now

The following letter was sent to Sussex County Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I am writing to you to add my voice to the ever-increasing outcry of Sussex County residents to slow the overdevelopment that has been occurring at such an alarming rate in the past few years. I hope council will be moved to take the necessary actions to respond to the pleas of so many constituents from every district of the county.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
City
Milton, DE
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Milton, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
State
New York State
Sussex County, DE
Government
#The Cape Gazette
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […] The post Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Cape Gazette

Picking watermelons is a tough way to earn a buck

Summer jobs. The memories start to flow when I recall some of the crazy summer and part-time jobs I had as a teenager. When I was growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s, you had to really search for summer jobs in the western part of the county. Many of my friends ended up working at jobs in Rehoboth Beach where it was a little easier to find employment. Some even traveled to Ocean City, Md.
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Signs Maryland Public Safety Bills And Tax Credit For Jobs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed measures into law Thursday aimed at increasing public safety, jobs, environmental stewardship and mental health resources. The Republican governor, who prioritized initiatives to support the police and fight crime this legislative session, signed legislation to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a state gun analytics center to coordinate resources to screen and vet gun cases to improve the prosecution of gun crimes. “Violent crime continues to be Marylanders’ top priority, and today we’re signing our Judicial Transparency Act, so that the public knows more about the sentences that are being handed down for...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Roosevelt Landing proposed at former Lewes Dairy site

The site of the old Lewes Dairy is one step closer to becoming a neighborhood of eight single-family homes along Pilottown Road. At the parks and recreation commission’s April 18 meeting, Eric Wahl of Pennoni Associates spoke on behalf of the property owner, RJL Associates, about the preliminary landscaping plans and the community’s layout. The property was rezoned last year from industrial to R-2, low-density residential. The landscaping plans needed a positive recommendation by the commission before moving forward.
LEWES, DE

