ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

State task force holds summit in Tampa to discuss ways to reduce crime

By Joneé Lewis
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - The members of a newly created Safety & Justice Task Force met in Tampa to discuss a community-based approach to reduce crime. The task force was created by the Florida Democratic Party, but the chair said the work is not partisan. Members are meeting with agencies across the...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fatherly

Dangerous Florida Guidelines Seek to Ban Social Transition: What Families Need to Know

The Florida Department of Health has released new guidelines that attempt to ban gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth in the state. The guidelines, released on April 20, recommend against gender-affirming care for youth in the state in any capacity. Going a step further than anti-trans legislation that has been enacted in other Republican-run states, Florida’s guidelines, which are nonbinding, seek to ban not only medical transitioning for trans kids, but also social transitioning. Here’s what families need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Florida dentist charged with fatal hit on ex-brother-in-law

A Florida dentist has been arrested on charges that he hired hit men eight years ago to kill his sister's ex-husband, a prominent law professor, so she could move back to the Fort Lauderdale area from Tallahassee with her two children.Charles Adelson, 45, was being held Thursday without bond at the Broward County jail on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder after being arrested at his home by U.S. marshals. He is awaiting transfer to Tallahassee.Adelson and other members of his family have long been cited by prosecutors and investigators as potential...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Phoenix

Congressional redistricting: ‘If Florida enacts this map, Florida will be sued’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A leading Democratic election lawyer reupped Friday on threats to take Florida to court if the Legislature adopts Gov.Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan during its special session next week. “I can assure everyone there are lots of lawyers and organizations and groups that are tracking this,” Marc Elias, a litigator and founder of Democracy Docket, […] The post Congressional redistricting: ‘If Florida enacts this map, Florida will be sued’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Mental Health
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When I need a good laugh, I check the latest news about Ron DeSantis. Our governor is a comic genius! Just look at his record and you’ll see what I mean. Early in the pandemic, when he was naming “essential businesses” that could remain open, he included professional wrestling. How I laughed about that, and […] The post Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

State task force created to aid the LGBTQ + community with fostering and adopting

A new state task force has started meeting this month to help prospective parents in the LGBTQ community navigate the foster care and adoption process. The Department of Health and Human Services formed the Michigan Family Advancement and Leadership for LGBTQ+ Youth and Families Task Force to support families that identify as a member of the LGBTQ community. The department plans to have the task force run for six months with its recommendations to continue long after its run has concluded. It will meet at least once monthly to get their recommendations and implement or expand on them in the system.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
stpetecatalyst.com

Legislature approves redistricting map splitting St. Pete

April 22, 2022 - Florida’s House passed a controversial congressional redistricting map along party lines Thursday, paving the way for it to take effect ahead of the 2022 midterms, although court challenges are likely. The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday, and it now awaits the governor’s signature. Thursday’s vote was filled with drama, as democratic lawmakers staged a protest on the House floor following over an hour of debate. The new map, put forward by the governor in a special session after he vetoed a version approved by legislators in March, divides St. Petersburg in half. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor’s district, which includes South Tampa and other parts of Hillsborough County, adds downtown and eastern portions of St. Pete. While that likely ensures the Democrat’s victory in that district, the new map packs more Republican-leaning neighborhoods into Sen. Charlie Crist’s District 13. Rep. Ben Diamond, running to replace Crist, now faces a steep challenge to win the once evenly split district.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida advises against transition for transgender teens

The Florida Department of Health put out a statement Wednesday telling doctors not to assist children and teens with gender transitions — a move that goes against federal guidance. Driving the news: The department now advises against hormonal therapy and gender-affirming surgery for children and teens, citing a "lack...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy