State task force holds summit in Tampa to discuss ways to reduce crime

April 22, 2022 - Florida’s House passed a controversial congressional redistricting map along party lines Thursday, paving the way for it to take effect ahead of the 2022 midterms, although court challenges are likely. The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday, and it now awaits the governor’s signature. Thursday’s vote was filled with drama, as democratic lawmakers staged a protest on the House floor following over an hour of debate. The new map, put forward by the governor in a special session after he vetoed a version approved by legislators in March, divides St. Petersburg in half. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor’s district, which includes South Tampa and other parts of Hillsborough County, adds downtown and eastern portions of St. Pete. While that likely ensures the Democrat’s victory in that district, the new map packs more Republican-leaning neighborhoods into Sen. Charlie Crist’s District 13. Rep. Ben Diamond, running to replace Crist, now faces a steep challenge to win the once evenly split district.

