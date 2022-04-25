ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

 2 days ago
Men inspect destroyed cars in the aftermath of a military strike on a building, amid Russia's invasion, in Odesa, Ukraine, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

April 25 (Reuters) - The United States promised on Monday to reopen its embassy in Kyiv soon, as Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine's capital and hailed its success so far against Russia's invasion. read more

* Regular morning air raid sirens across Ukraine lasted more than two hours, much longer than usual.

The following reports could be immediately verified:

* Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine in the space of an hour, causing an unspecified number of casualties, state-run Ukrainian Railways said.

* Russia said it had hit 56 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities overnight.

* Ukraine's general staff said Russia was shelling its second biggest city, Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine and towns and villages to the south but that Ukrainian forces had staved off assaults on three settlements. The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said Ukrainian forces had destroyed 13 Russian units.

* Russian forces launched missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol where more than 1,000 civilians are also sheltering, Ukrainian officials said.

* Russia said it would allow civilians to leave the plant on Monday. Ukraine has previously accused Russia of violating agreements on safe corridors.

* One person was killed and seven wounded in missile strikes on the Kremenchuk oil refinery and power plant in the Poltava region southeast of Kyiv, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said. Russia said it had destroyed facilities there.

* A large fire broke out at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border. There was no immediate indication the fire was related to the war in Ukraine. read more

* Russian air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian drones in Russia's Kursk region which borders eastern Ukraine, regional governor Roman Starovoyt said.

* Russia fired rockets at two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, causing deaths and injuries as it tried to hit critical infrastructure, governor Serhiy Borzov said.

* Britain said Russia had made minor advances since shifting its forces to fully occupying the eastern Donbas region but that Moscow's focus on Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant had tied up many Russian units.

* Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said the Russian military had destroyed 347 health facilities including all of those in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, threatening thousands of lives. All of the Luhansk region was without electricity on Monday after Russian attacks, the governor said.

* Ukrainian prosecutors said 215 children had been killed and 391 wounded so far the war. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

* U.S. officials said Blinken and Austin pledged $713 million in new aid for Ukraine and other countries in the region. The aid would help Ukraine's armed forces transition to NATO capable systems, one official said. nL2N2WN04W]

* Russia warned Washington against sending more arms to Ukraine.

* The European Union is preparing "smart sanctions" against Russian oil imports, possibly an oil embargo, the Times newspaper said on Monday, citing the European Commission's executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis. read more

* "In terms of Russia's war aims, Russia has already failed and Ukraine has already succeeded," Blinken said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityukm Olzhas Auyezov and Max Hunder; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

