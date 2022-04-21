ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Demons start fast, can't complete late rally at Louisiana Tech

By Jason Pugh, Assistant AD for Media Relations
nsudemons.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBox Score RUSTON – The Northwestern State baseball team enjoyed a fast start and a solid ending Wednesday night. The in between was costly for the Demons, however. Homestanding Louisiana Tech withstood Broch Holmes' first career home run – a three-run, first-inning shot – and held off a ninth-inning Demon rally...

nsudemons.com

