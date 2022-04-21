ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Emily Wilson Live! (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Wilson is bringing her hour to Asylum NYC!...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy