There’s always some sort of trouble taking place at the “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch. But no matter the trouble, our characters always seem to look good taking part. One character especially known for causing trouble, and boasting a rather iconic statement piece of a hat, is our guitar-playing jailbird, Walker. Walker, played by actor Ryan Bingham is most commonly associated with his near-white, feathered cowboy hat. And while it appears in every episode (and has us wondering where to snag such a fashionable piece), fans have also taken note of Bingham’s equal-parts fashionable and functional Carhartt jacket. If you happen to be one of those fans, we went to the trouble of finding the closest available article just for you.

APPAREL ・ 27 DAYS AGO