ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Canceled: Structural Biology Interest Group, Apr 21

uiowa.edu
 5 days ago

The Structural Biology Interest Group meetings are biweekly at 9:00am. Currently...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

MIT researchers publish breakthrough study investigating whether the Oreo creme can be evenly split

Your favorite cookie now has a new field of science dedicated to it: Oreology. This novel field of science attempts to understand the flow and fracture of the iconic Oreo cookie to find the best eating experience, including whether it's actually possible to separate the two sides of the cookie sandwich with an equal amount of creme filling on each. In a study published last week in the journal American Institute of Physics, a group of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dug deep into the probability of achieving an equal creme ratio in Oreos when twisting it open.
SCIENCE
BUCKSCO.Today

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend themselves, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy