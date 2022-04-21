Two Hurt in Butler County Crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the
The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning, April 18. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Interstate 155, approximately 1 mile south of Caruthersville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Derek Waddell, 31 of...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — "You definitely don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20," the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted after a crash Wednesday that led to a marijuana bust. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday in Callaway County....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A teenager suspected of stabbing and killing Northeast Middle School student Manuel Guzman on Tuesday will remain in custody, and his case remains in juvenile court. The 14-year-old had his first hearing Friday in Jackson County Family Court. FOX4 isn’t naming him because he’s a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who jumped from an overpass onto Interstate 264 Monday morning died. Drivers on I-264 West, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane overpass around 10:15 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The man, whose identity has...
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A West Memphis, Arkansas man was arrested on a felony theft charge in Metropolis on Friday, April 15. Police said 19-Year-old Demarcus R. Phoenix put $500 on a money card at a Family Dollar Store, then took off from the store without paying for the card.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WTVO) — A carjacker beat up a 72-year-old Texas woman, stole her car, then crashed and was killed a short time later, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said Shirlene Hernandez had stopped at a gas station and was on her way into the business when a man grabbed her, […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement arrested a man in Memphis who was wanted in connection to a double homicide in middle Tennessee. Demondra Gaines, 27, is accused of stabbing his parents, Christopher and Katrina Gaines, to death on April 18 in a Columbia, Tenn. home. Officials said there...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers say they found hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside a truck that was left stranded on the Interstate 55 bridge, and a 54-year-old woman has been charged. Memphis Police say they were called Sunday afternoon to meet with Arkansas State Police about a Chevrolet Suburban that was left unoccupied in a […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
This is gonna be a hard one to explain to the judge. An accident on I-70 in Missouri revealed one vehicle was allegedly packing 500 pounds of marijuana as sealed packages spilled all over the interstate. The Missouri Highway Patrol shared that this accident led to the arrest of ,...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say carjacked a man with a machine gun and attempted another carjacking within ten minutes on Sunday. The first incident was reported at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Poplar and Perkins around 10 p.m. The victim told police a man opened his […]
Comments / 0